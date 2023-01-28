"We have planned something exciting": BGMI streamer Dynamo talks about a surprise announcement

Aaditya "Dynamo" Sawant is an esteemed figure in the BGMI community. He has amassed an enormous follower count, and the vast majority of those who play the game have surely heard of him at least once.

The BGMI streamer has been talking about an upcoming visit to Nagpur in a few of his recent streams, teasing a possible fan meetup. His hints have sparked a lot of excitement among his fans. Aaditya was quoted as saying:

“It is highly likely that I will be visiting Nagpur in the month of February. We have planned something exciting, and I shall disclose further information about it soon. So, in February, you’ll likely find me in Nagpur.”

He added that he was looking forward to his fans attending an unspecified event.

“I look forward to your attendance when I make the official announcement of the locations I will be visiting. For those who reside in Nagpur and the surrounding areas, I hope you will be able to attend.”

Amidst talks about Nagpur visit, BGMI star Dynamo asked about Mumbai Comic Con

The recent development has Dynamo's fanbase enthusiastic about getting a chance to meet the streamer, particularly those living in Nagpur. Everyone is eagerly awaiting further details as they cannot wait to finally connect with the famous streamer face-to-face.

During of his recent live streams, Dynamo was also asked about his attendance at the Mumbai Comic Con, which is set to take place on February 11 and 12. He revealed that he was unsure about whether he would be able to attend the event due to a potential scheduling conflict with his Nagpur trip.

“I am currently uncertain whether I will attend the Comic Con event. The main issue in this decision is that I have a planned trip to Nagpur scheduled around similar dates, i.e. between the 10th and 15th of February. Due to this conflicting schedule, I cannot give a definite answer and make any commitment.”

Dynamo speaks about Hydra's BGMI lineup and esports

Recently, Dynamo discussed the future of Hydra’s esports roster and said:

"Talking about the esports, we will focus on it as our lineup is performing well. I am just hoping, and I am just waiting for the game (BGMI) to come back so that we can focus more on esports and get the players back as everybody is in their homes and playing."

He also mentioned Hydra’s plans to recruit new content creators and take more exciting initiatives. Click here to read more about Dynamo's discussion about Hydra’s BGMI roster.

