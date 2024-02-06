“We were on verge of crying” - Neyoo on GodLike Esports’ elimination from ESL BGMI Pro Series

In a recent livestream, Suraj Nityanand "Neyoo" Majumdar revealed that the GodLike Esports players got very emotional after their elimination from the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024. The team, who has been in dismal form for over a year and a half, suffered an unexpected setback during the Challenge Season of the event as they failed to secure a spot in the LAN Finals by a single point.

Talking about Godlike Esports' early exit from the tournament, Neyoo said:

"We were on the verge of crying. Now I don't understand what to do. Has there ever been such a situation in your life that you wanted to do everything right but were not able to? We changed players but did not get results. I don't understand where the flaws are. We also changed IGL as well as players but the downfall still continues."

GodLike Esports fails to qualify for ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 LAN Finals

Fan favorites GodLike Esports struggled from the start of the ESL BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season. The Jelly-led squad was knocked out early in most of their 36 matches. They collected 270 points and ended their campaign in the 17th position. The team secured two Chicken Dinners and 115 frags in the process.

GodLike Esports finished only one point behind Team Genxfm, who barely registered their spot in the finals after finishing 16th in the overall standings. The organization needed only nine points in their final encounter of the Challenge Season to earn their place in the LAN Finals, but they only scored eight.

Since the relaunch of BGMI in May 2023, the ESL Pro Series is the fourth major tournament where Godlike Esports did not secure a spot in the final stage. However, the team will be seen playing the iQOO LAN Event this month as they have been invited directly.

It will be interesting to see what kind of strategies Godlike Esports use to be more successful in major BGMI tournaments in the future. The first official tournament of the year is expected to start next month in March, and the team will hope to change their fortunes there.