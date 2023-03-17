"We want to finish what we started last year": BGMI manager Sid comments on Team S8UL's eagerness to play esports

On March 16, 2023, popular BGMI esports manager-player Siddhant "Sid" Joshi hosted a YouTube livestream where he spoke about the achievements that Team SouL and the crowd-favorite S8UL have claimed over the past 12 months.

Talking about his expectations for Battlegrounds Mobile India's return to the digital storefronts of Apple and Google, Sid urged his fans to remain hopeful about the game's comeback.

He stated that it will lead to Team S8UL's players getting back to their grind and finishing what they started in 2022. He also stated that on the present day, his team is way better than others.

His exact words were:

"Hopefully, the game comes back soon. We get on our grind. We want to finish what we started last year. It will feel really good if BGMI comes back. As of now, we are miles ahead of others as a team and organization."

Since Sid and Team S8UL having a massive fan-following, it is no surprise that the YouTuber's latest comments have left esports lovers buzzing.

Team S8UL's BGMI manager Sid is hopeful of reaching greater heights in the future

Sid then went on to answer a fan who asked him about the possibilities of Team S8UL winning an international trophy before next year. In response, the BGMI manager stated that he wants to be a realist who focuses on setting realistic goals.

He highlighted that there is no knowledge of international events and the availability of slots for BGMI esports teams in them. He also stressed on how the game has been banned for the last nine months, which has left him with no clue about the roadmap of the esports scene.

His exact statement was:

"International trophy? I want to be a realist who has a realistic outlook towards life. I know that the game hasn't been there for the last 9 months. I have no idea when we will get a slot in international tournaments or when the events will be held. There is no roadmap."

He then focused on setting realistic goals related to everyone at S8UL. Sid said that he hopes that at least two or three people will make it big in their careers to have their own house within the next 12 months.

Although Sid is optimistic about BGMI's return and helping Team S8UL win trophies, the game remains suspended in India as of now. It is still unclear when the popular battle royale title will fetch new in-game content, much to the relief of millions of gamers across the nation.

