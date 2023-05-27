When will BGMI servers open? Release dates, download process, pre-load, and more

There has been a significant update about when the BGMI servers will be back online and the game will be officially available on the iOS and Android stores. Publishers Krafton India sent out an important update a few minutes ago to all the players who have the game installed on their mobile devices. The new message states the exact dates when the game will be playable again.

After months of waiting, BGMI fans will once again be able to play their favorite game on their mobile phones in a legal fashion. While lifting the ban is temporary for now, it opens the scope for a permanent resolution in the future.

Those who have been eager to know more have finally clarified the situation based on the latest updates from the developers.

BGMI servers are going to be live very soon, based on Krafton India's schedule

BGMI servers have been down since Krafton India announced the decision about the ban being lifted. While the fans have been very pleased with the latest development, they have had to wait patiently. The servers will go live on May 29 based on the available information.

Simply put, all players can jump into their favorite island maps alone or in squads. There's a facility for players to pre-download the game if they have previously played BGMI. They can pre-download the files starting today, May 27. However, they will have to wait patiently, like the other players, before starting their journey.

For new players and those on iOS, there's no way to download the game in advance. They can install the files starting May 29, after the servers become accessible.

The game's file size is yet to become public, and the expected version is patch 2.6. Those who already have the game installed will be able to get an update once the applicable download for them becomes available.

While the latest news has delighted the community, players will hope that the temporary lifting of the ban will become permanent in the future. It remains to be seen if the popular battle royale will be able to enjoy the same traction it once did.

