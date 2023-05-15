"When will the game comeback?": Scout uncertain about BGMI unban

Prominent BGMI pro Tanmay "Scout" Singh livestreamed PUBG PC on his YouTube channel on May 14, 2023. During the stream, he asked the viewers to share their opinions regarding the possible unban date of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Scout counted the months and seemed helpless regarding the current state of the title in the country.

His exact words were (translated from Hindi):

"What do you guys think? When will the game come back? On a serious note, there was hope for it to return in January which turned to February, February turned to March, March paved the way for April, May, June. Every month I am moving forward. May, June, July... it's going to be a year. How longer?"

The star also seemed worried about the future of the rising BGMI esports players who stood on the brink of bankruptcy.

Scout added (translated from Hindi):

"Let me give you a reality check... Those who are on a big level, it's good for you that you can earn money. But what about the T1 people who are still grinding and not at the big level yet? XYZ people who play great but their orgs cannot pay them (their salary)."

Scout shares the current deplorable state of Tier-1 BGMI esports players

Continuing on the same matter, Scout shared a story that highlighted the fallen state of many BGMI players.

Timestamp: 0:40

He mentioned (translated from Hindi):

"Remember when the paid slot scam happened? We players decided not to pay any third-party but collect money on our own and give it to the winner. If there are 10 friends, each gives 10 rupees and the eventual winner takes home 100 rupees. I contacted Upthurst Esports and told them to organize the scrims where they will neither give money nor pay money. It went good for a couple of months, but then the players ran out of money."

Scout also said (translated from Hindi):

"This is the reality. A lot of players are facing the same problem. They had to give one or two thousand every fourth day which accounts to at least ten thousand per month. A point arrived when players had no funds. It's reality. Thousand rupees is not a small amount. Now we have all stopped playing the Upthurst scrims because we cannot collect money."

It's been almost ten months since BGMI's suspension in July 2022. It remains to be seen when the title finally returns to the Indian market.

