"You only need to understand the players... the four players": BGMI pro SouL Hector on role of coach

PUBG Mobile and its Indian variant, BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India), are somewhat responsible for introducing esports to the mainstream in the country. It has inspired numerous casual players to take up the game and start grinding to become professionals. However, the role of coaches remains less talked about.

One of his viewers recently asked Team SouL's BGMI pro Sohail "Hector" Shaikh how one can become a Battlegrounds Mobile India coach. Hector replied:

"To become a BGMI coach, [you need] lots of experience, brother."

Speaking on the role of an esports coach, SouL Hector explained how such a position requires an entirely different skill set than e-athletes:

"See, for the role of coach, as there are fewer coaches, you will need that kind of experience. Coach is not for an organization or people [the audience], understand? You don't need to make others believe you are a coach."

He further added:

"You only need to understand the players... the four players. Like which one has a certain weak point and where you must work. As our coach does, if you can be someone like that, players will ask you to join their org and team."

As the BGMI star revealed, a coach's role is not to take center stage but to handle the players and assist them by working on their weaknesses. Interestingly, Team SouL's BGMI coach Amit "Amit" Dubey recently shared his experience coaching the popular Battlegrounds Mobile India squad.

SouL Amit, professional esports coach, on coaching popular BGMI lineup

A few days ago, during a live stream on YouTube, Team SouL's coach Amit Dubey, a former PUBG: Battlegrounds professional, talked about his experience at the organization. He revealed how he used to feel the pressure of performing in his previous organization, but no longer:

"Before joining SouL, I was in Chemin, I guess. There wasn't much exposure at Chemin. So, if you remove the exposure, the rest was quite similar there. Initially, when we used to finish second, even then, we used to feel quite bad at Chemin, but after joining here, I made myself understand that winning every tournament is not possible, so there's no need to stress about it."

SouL Hector explained how he and his team set specific goals for each tournament, and that reflected in their performance with probably just one bad event in their professional career. Amit further emphasized the need to experience at least one "upset" (setback) in one's career to get a newer perspective in the form of awakening.

