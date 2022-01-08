OR Aditya’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more

Aditya is an established BGMI Esports player. Currently, he is one of the best players in the Esports scenario. Aditya is playing for Orange Rock Esports in the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2021.

Aditya's insane reflexes and assaulting skills have made him one of the greats of the game. He emerged into the big scene after winning PMCO 2020 for Team X Spark, under the supervision of his idol, Scout. Since then, his popularity has risen manifold and has resulted in him choosing to stream as an additional career choice.

Aditya owns a YouTube channel where he uploads gameplay videos. He also streams on the platform sometimes.

Everything about BGMI player and streamer Aditya

Stats

Stats in BGMI throw light on a player's performance over a period of time. With the current Cycle 1 Season 3 coming to an end, players have already pushed their ranks in the game. However, Aditya, being an Esports athlete, found little time to play classic matches, which is clearly reflected in the seasonal stats.

Snippet showing OR Aditya's stats in the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3 (Image via Krafton)

Aditya has played meager 46 classic matches this season and has reached Top 10 in 23 of those matches, winning five matches. He has accrued 367 total finishes and has an F/D Ratio of 7.98. He also has a staggering headshot percentage of 19.1 to his credit.

With the highest damage of 3151, Aditya has had 26 most finishes in a particular match. Reflections of his great assaulting skills are seen in the average damage of 1094.4.

BGMI ID and IGN

Aditya's BGMI ID is 537921262, which separates him from other players of the game. His in-game name (IGN) that has made him famous in the BGMI community is ORAdiTYA.

Income

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from being a salaried employee for OR Esports, Aditya also earns from YouTube. According to Social Blade, he earns between $17 - $264 from YouTube per month.

Edited by Saman