Payal Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, rank, monthly YouTube income, and more (May 2022)

BGMI has helped gamers in the country make a name for themselves. It has also paved the way for mobile gaming to be considered a career option.

Payal "Payal Gaming" Dhare is a well-known name in the gaming community. She has defied all odds to rise to prominence and is currently the country's most famous female gaming YouTuber.

She is an inspiration to all the girls who wish to pursue gaming as a profession. Her interactive streams witness thousands of viewers conversing with her and watching her gameplay.

Popular BGMI streamer Payal Gaming's profile and stats in current season

BGMI ID and IGN

With such a massive fan following, Payal's in-game profile has become one of the most popular IDs. Players and fans of the streamer search for his ID to shower her with in-game popularity, which will help her rise in the popularity leaderboards.

Her ID in the game is 5120321397. Her profile can also be searched using her in-game name (IGN) - S8ulPÄYÄL.

Seasonal stats and rank

Payal plays BGMI with her friends and randoms when she livestreams the game on YouTube. Although she plays for fun and content, her stats in the current season reflect her understanding of the maps and her reading of the match situations.

Payal has managed to rank herself in the Ace Master tier with 4796 total seasonal points. She might even get the Ace Dominator tier at the end of the season if she plays regularly.

Payal Gaming's in-game stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 5 (Image via Krafton)

Payal has played 112 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode in the current season and has won Chicken Dinners in 19 of them. Alongside her squadmates, she has reached the top 10 in 76 games.

Payal has managed 80140.8 total damage with an average damage of 715.5. Furthermore, she has maintained an F/D ratio of 3.16 and has outplayed 354 enemies, a remarkable stat in itself.

However, Payal's survival skills are reflected in her average survival time of 15.5 minutes. Moreover, 14 most finishes and 2613 damage dealt in a match remains her best performance in the ongoing C2S5.

YouTube income

Payal is a popular figure on Instagram and an integral member of the S8UL organization. As a content creator, she is also a part of the 8bit Creatives. However, her primary source of revenue is through her YouTube channel, Payal Gaming, which recently crossed the 2 million subscriber mark.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Payal has earned between $1.4K and $21.6K in the last 30 days from her popular channel.

Edited by Ravi Iyer