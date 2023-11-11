BGMI long-range accuracy guide: Get kills like a pro (November 2023)

BGMI is noted for its intense combat scenarios, where strategy and accuracy play a major role in determining victory. Capturing targets at a distance or firing accurate long-range shots requires a critical skill that can boost your effectiveness and kill total: long-range accuracy.

This article examines three essential guidelines to adhere to if you want to get better at long-range shooting in BGMI.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to improve long-range accuracy in BGMI (November 2023)

1) Weapon selection

The foundation of long-range accuracy is selecting the correct weapon in BGMI. The meta has evolved by November 2023, therefore, it's critical to stay up to date on weapon stats and modifications. Consider a dedicated sniper rifle, such as the AWM or M24, for the time being. These guns are powerful and provide unrivaled accuracy over great distances.

When it comes to fine-tuning your aim, attachments are your best friend. Invest in a high-quality scope, such as a 6x or 8x, for crisp vision and pinpoint accuracy. A cheek pad and compensator can also help to increase stability and keep your bullets on target.

Understanding the bullet drop and velocity of your weapon is also critical. Spend some time in training mode to become acquainted with how different scopes affect shot placement.

Knowing where to aim to correct for bullet drops can mean the difference between hitting and missing, especially when dealing with distant opponents. Keep an eye out for weapon balancing changes to adjust your tactics and keep your long-range advantage.

2) Positioning

The key to turning a good shot into a spectacular one is proper positioning. Prioritize high ground wherever feasible in BGMI. Elevated positions allow you a wider range of vision, making it simpler to see opponents from a distance. Furthermore, they provide natural cover, lowering the likelihood of reprisal from opponents.

Make use of the terrain to your advantage. While you line up your shot, trees, rocks, and buildings can provide good cover. When traversing wide terrain, use the terrain wisely to reduce your exposure to potential hazards. Inexperienced players frequently underestimate the power of concealment.

Blending into your surroundings, whether grass, bushes, or shadows, makes it more difficult for opponents to track you down. Learn how to stay hidden while keeping a clean line of sight for your shots.

3) Patience and predictive shooting

Long-term engagements necessitate a good amount of patience. Refrain from firing too quickly, especially if the enemy is unaware of your presence. Instead, watch their movement patterns and wait until the right time.

Predictive shooting is a sophisticated skill that distinguishes professionals from amateurs. Anticipate the movements of your target and lead your shots accordingly. If your opponent is running, aim slightly ahead of them to guarantee your bullets hit them.

Keep an eye on the map and pay attention to the play zone. Players are forced into tighter places as the safe region diminishes, increasing the possibility of encounters. Position yourself tactically to take advantage of this and catch your adversaries off guard as they run to safety.

As you implement these strategies in BGMI, you'll find yourself landing those long-range shots with the finesse of a true pro.