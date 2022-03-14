BGMI 1.9 update release date and time speculations

BGMI has gradually made its way to the top of the pile, establishing itself as one of the leading battle royale titles in the mobile gaming market. Since its launch in July 2021, millions of players across the country have enjoyed the game, and the number of users is rapidly increasing daily.

With so many users joining every day, the developers introduce new updates that uplift their gaming experience. These updates bring along several new modes, themes, cosmetics, Royale Passes, and more, increasing gamers' hype regarding upcoming updates.

The upcoming 1.9 update has finally been given clearance for release by beta testers who have been testing the game for a few weeks to find any possible bugs or glitches that Krafton can eradicate before the release. Although an official announcement is yet to be made, the update's release is imminent.

When is the 1.9 update expected to arrive in BGMI this month?

As BGMI is the Indian version of the famous BR game, PUBG Mobile, it follows the latter's updates closely. The developers of PUBG Mobile recently took to its official Instagram handle to announce the release of the 1.9 update on March 18.

Therefore, fans can expect the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India update to arrive on March 18 at 5.30 am IST.

Furthermore, every update stays for eight weeks. With the ongoing 1.8 patch completing its tenure on March 16 and the C2S4 Month 8 RP concluding on March 17, the release date of the upcoming update has a major possibility being March 18.

Like other updates, the 1.9 patch in BGMI has also created great hype amongst players. Several features are expected to arrive with it, shown in the videos of popular YouTubers renowned for providing leaks and news regarding upcoming releases in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Here's a list of the best features expected to come out in the upcoming 1.9 update:

Weapon Throw feature

Emergency Pickup

Self Revive Kit

ATV vehicle

Bicycle

Lynx AMR sniper rifle

Anniversary Mode

C2S5 M9 Royale Pass

Edited by Ravi Iyer