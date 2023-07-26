Saggy qualifies for BGMS months after hacking saga, BGMI community stays divided in opinions

Popular BGMI esports player Sagar "Saggy" Kumar has made headlines after making an astonishing comeback to Tier-1 BGMI esports by qualifying for Battlegrounds Mobile Masters Series (BGMS) Season 2, months after he was caught using hacks to play the game. He announced his return to the grand stage by uploading a story on his Instagram handle.

Saggy announces his return to Tier-1 BGMI esports after qualifying in BGMS (Image via Instagram/ig__saggy)

While his hacking saga created a great deal of buzz in the Indian gaming community, his comeback has stirred further controversy, with fans and imminent personalities having mixed opinions.

Saggy's qualification in BGMS Season 2 has sparked controversy in the BGMI community

As mentioned earlier, Saggy has confirmed his participation in BGMS Season 2 after his new team, WHO, qualified for the LAN event, outplaying other BGMI teams in the process.

However, several prominent esports players, casters, managers, and coaches have taken to their social media handles to express their disappointment and outrage at how Nodwin has allowed Saggy to make a return to the esports scene after he tried to malign the sport by hacking in tournaments, and defending his wrongdoings in the past.

The General Manager of TSM India, Nizhum Karmakar, and the founder of Upthurst Esports, Kartik Sabherwal, pointed out how hackers spoil the sanctity of esports and ruin the chance of fair play. They expressed their disagreement on their Instagram stories.

Several popular players like Scout, Encore, Destro, Aditya, and Fierce also put up stories questioning Nodwin's decision to give Saggy a second chance.

A fan showing his support for Saggy (Image via Instagram)

Meanwhile, Saggy has uploaded stories of several fans supporting Nodwin's decision to give the former a second chance. He qualified for BGMS Season 2 by defeating other renowned teams in the different Qualifiers.

Snippet showing Saggy's fans supporting him on social media (Image via Instagram)

Some fans even stated that a person should not be judged based on their previous faults and should be allowed to redeem themselves.

Why was Saggy banned from BGMI esports?

Saggy emerged through the ranks playing for Team Celsius. He joined Enigma gaming weeks before Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Season 1. He was performing well in the Tier-1 tournaments until he was caught hacking on his own livestream.

Although he denied using hacks in the first place, he later admitted it and was soon released from Enigma Gaming. He was also restricted from joining any top organization.

While Nodwin Gaming is yet to answer why they gave Saggy a second chance, the strong opposition of several imminent personalities against the latter might have severe consequences.

It remains to be seen whether Saggy and his teammates will be able to take part in the second edition of BGMS, set to be broadcasted live on television in a few weeks' time.