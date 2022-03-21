Scout's BGMI ID, stats, YouTube earnings, rank, and more (March 2022)

Tanmay "Scout" Singh is one of the most renowned faces in the BGMI gaming community. He rose through the ranks showing sheer grit and determination, and currently stands as an inspiration to many young talents in the game. His gun skills and all-round game sense have posited him amongst the best players in the country.

Scout is also a regular streamer on YouTube and LOCO, where he plays games and interacts with his audience daily.

Things to know about BGMI pro player and streamer Scout

BGMI ID

Scout's ID is one of the most sought-after profiles in Battlegrounds Mobile India. His followers search for his ID and send him friend requests, hoping to get a chance to play with him. Scout's ID in the game is 5144286984

Fans can also search for his ID using his in-game name (IGN) 8bitGomlyyy. He has used this IGN following his friend Lokesh "Goldy" Jain.

Seasonal stats

Scout is one of those players who hates missing out on a game in custom tournaments and scrims. Therefore, he mostly stays preoccupied playing custom matches. However, he has still managed to play classic matches this season, and his stats are better than many regular classic players. In Cycle 2 Season 4 (C2S4), he is posited in the Ace Master tier with 5173 points.

Assessing Scout's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Scout has played 201 classic mode matches this season and won 'Chicken Dinners' in 28 of them. Along with his teammates, he has reached the top 10 in 91 games.

Scout has managed a total of 191012.6 damage with an average damage of 950.3. Furthermore, he has maintained a stunning F/D ratio of 5.17, with 1039 total finishes to his credit. 25 most finishes and 3591 damage dealt in a single match remains his best performance in C2S4.

YouTube earnings

Scout is the owner of the popular BGMI esports lineup: Team X Spark. Furthermore, he is also an integral part of one of the biggest gaming organizations in the country: S8UL. However, his primary source of income is through his YouTube channel, sc0ut, which currently has more than 4.37 million subscribers.

According to Social Blade, Scout has earned between $3.9K and $62.7K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel, placing him amongst the highest-earning gaming YouTubers in the country.

