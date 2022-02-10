Scout vs Mortal: Who has better BGMI stats in February 2022?

The BGMI esports community has been blessed with numerous players and streamers who have made a name for themselves on the international stage as well. Tanmay "Scout" and Naman "Mortal" are two stalwarts when it comes to the professional BGMI community.

Although both of them are part of S8UL and are like brothers off-screen, their supporters have often been involved in debates on which of these two possess better stats in the current season.

Here's a look at the stats of both players in the ongoing C2S4.

Comparing the BGMI stats of Scout and Mortal as of February 2022

Scout

Assessing Scout's stats in BGMI in the current season (Image via Krafton)

As of February 2022, Scout has played 95 classic matches and has won 14 of those matches. He, along with teammates, reached the Top 10 in 46 matches. He has managed to deal a total of 99862.9 damage with an average damage of 1051.2. Moreover, he has maintained an F/D Ratio of 5.91 with 561 total finishes to his credit.

Scout's highlight this season has been when he achieved 22 finishes and 2726 damage dealt in a single match.

Mortal

Snippet showing Mortal's stats in February 2022 (Image via Krafton)

Mortal has played 65 matches in the current Cycle 2 Season 4 and has won 22 matches so far, helping his squad reach the Top 10 in 44 matches. He has accumulated 407 finishes and has managed to keep an impressive F/D Ratio of 6.26.

In the current season, Mortal has dealt a total damage of 66403.7 and an average damage of 1021.6. His headshot percentage of 23.8 highlights his insane aim tracing skills. Moreover, he has had 14 most finishes in a single match, with the highest damage of 2142.

Conclusion

Based on the above mentioned stats, when the two superstars are compared, it is seen that Scout and Mortal have almost similar stats so far in February 2022. While in some areas, Scout has better numbers, Mortal has outperformed him in other areas.

Incredibly enough, Mortal has played more matches in C2S4 than in some of the previous seasons (until the third week of a particular season). However, it is Scout who has played more matches and still managed to keep such an impressive set of stats, which gives him a slightly better score over Mortal.

Edited by Atul S