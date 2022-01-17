SG Saumraj’s BGMI ID, stats, K/D ratio, BGIS performance, and more

BGMI is among the most popular mobile games in India. Since its release last year, players have grown immensely fond of the battle royale title. With the rise of BGMI, various Esports athletes have made a name for themselves in the Indian gaming community.

Saumya "Saumraj" Raj is one such player who became popular due to his impressive performances in Esports tournaments. Saumraj is considered to be one of the best IGLs in the game. In the recently concluded BGIS 2021, Saumraj silenced his critics by leading his team, Skylightz Gaming, to victory.

Everything about BGMI Esports player Saumraj

Seasonal Stats

Despite staying busy playing scrims and tournaments for his team, Saumraj has played some matches in the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3 of BGMI. He is currently in the Platinum I tier.

Snippet showing SG Saumraj's stats in the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3 (Image via Krafton)

Saumraj has played only 85 classic matches this season. However, he has won five matches and has reached the Top 10 in 21 matches with an F/D Ratio of 4.16. He has accumulated 354 total finishes by dealing total damage of 52998.1.

His highest damage of 2710 and 23 most finishes (both in a single match) highlight his caliber as an all-round player.

BGMI ID and IGN

Saumraj's Unique ID is 5482502465. His in-game name (IGN), SGxSaumRaj, has made him famous in the community. His fans can either search for his ID or IGN and send him in-game popularity.

BGIS performance

Saumraj's performance at the BGIS 2021 has been nothing short of spectacular. Although he is an IGL, Saumraj showcased his brilliance in all departments, leading his team to victory. He was awarded two individual awards that shed light on his spectacular performance in the competition's Grand Finals.

Also Read Article Continues below

He won the Rampage Freak Award as he dealt the most damage in the round, and the Lone Ranger award as he survived for the longest time in all the matches.

Edited by Saman