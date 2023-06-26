Should you use GFX tool for BGMI?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has grown into a very popular mobile battle royale game, attracting gamers all over India. Players use various devices to play the game, and those with low-end devices, in particular, often use third-party apps such as GFX tools to improve their gaming experience and optimize performance in the game. These allow users to modify numerous visual settings within the game, such as graphics and frame rates. However, the question arises whether it is safe to use or not.

Is the GFX tool appropriate to use in BGMI?

Krafton, the publisher of the BR title, stated that using GFX tools to change your graphic settings in BGMI will result in account suspension. Using unauthorized third-party software to modify or tamper with the game violates their terms of service. It will result in the suspension of your account, according to the FAQ section of the Battlegrounds Mobile India discord server.

As a result, it is not recommended to use any GFX tools because the game's developers are always working to deliver seamless gameplay to players through constant new updates.

Why is the GFX tool inappropriate to use in Battlegrounds Mobile India?

GFX tools have been criticized for potentially giving players an unfair advantage. Extending the game's graphical settings can bring benefits such as improved visibility, increased enemy detection, and the removal of environmental obstructions. This can compromise the game's integrity and hinder fair competition.

While GFX tools are designed to improve performance, they can also cause instability and performance difficulties. Extending the recommended graphics settings can result in crashes, graphical glitches, or other technical issues in the game. This might interfere with gameplay and frustrate gamers, lowering the overall experience of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Third-party persons or organizations provide GFX tools, which may or may not be compatible with the game's most recent version or the player's unique device. This can lead to crashes, bugs, and other compatibility difficulties. Furthermore, optimizing graphics settings with GFX tools necessitates technical knowledge and experimentation, which can be difficult for less tech-savvy players and can corrupt the whole game files in the process.

To avoid this, Krafton has also said in the FaQ section that any mutation of game files may also lead to account suspension, whether from GFX tools apps or any other apps available on the internet.

Using such tools also poses security and privacy problems. As third-party applications, they require authorization and access to specific device resources. This raises worries about data privacy and potential exposure to viruses and other dangerous actions in the device and BGMI.

