Snax Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more in March 2022

Amongst the handful of BGMI players who have made a name for themselves in every household in the community, Raj "Snax" Varma is one.

A famous esports athlete, Snax rose to the scene as a YouTuber uploading tips and tricks videos. However, his prowess as an assaulter made him one of the best players in the country.

Due to his humble nature, Snax is loved by all. His daily streams on YouTube are watched by thousands who love to interact with their favorite star.

Details of BGMI pro player and streamer Snax

BGMI ID and IGN

Snax's Battlegrounds Mobile India ID is amongst the most searched profiles. His fans search for his profile and send him friend requests and popularity on a daily basis. The streamer's ID is 585127130.

On the other hand, it is his in-game name (IGN) that has made him famous in the Indian gaming community. It is XoSnax.

Seasonal stats and rank

Although Snax mostly stays busy playing scrims and tournaments, representing Team XO, he still plays classic matches daily in his live streams, reflecting his grind and love for the game.

Snax Gaming's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Snax has participated in 237 classic matches this season and has won a Chicken Dinner in 77 of those games. Along with his squadmates, the content creator has reached the top ten in 155 games. He has managed a total of 252363.9 damage with average damage of 1064.8.

Furthermore, the internet star has successfully maintained an F/D ratio of 6.65 with 1575 total finishes. Twenty-one most finishes and 3084 damage dealt in a single match remains his best performance so far in C2S4.

Within these 237 games, Raj has accumulated 5965 total season points, which has helped him posit himself in the Ace Dominator tier.

Monthly income

Snax is a part of 8bit Creatives and has become one of the highest-paid players on the BGMI esports circuit after joining Team XO. However, the major part of his income comes from his YouTube Channel, Snax Gaming, which has over 1.21 million subscribers.

According to Social Blade, the broadcaster has earned between $952 and $15.2K from his popular YouTube channel in the last 30 days.

