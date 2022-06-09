Snax Gaming's BGMI ID, stats, rank, YouTube earnings, and more (June 2022)

Raj "Snax Gaming" Varma needs no introduction to BGMI players across India. The esports athlete is one of the best assaulters in the country and is idolized by many upcoming young talent.

The star's humble nature and friendly attitude have helped him garner millions of followers in the BGMI community. Besides being a popular esports athlete, Snax is also a content creator and streamer.

BGMI star Snax's performance in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 6

Seasonal stats and rank

Snax is a regular in esports tournaments and scrims where he represents Team XO. Because of this, he hardly gets time to play classic matches. However, he still takes a couple of hours out of his busy schedule to livestream the game on YouTube and LOCO. He usually plays classic matches alongside his friends from the IGC and also occasionally queues with random teammates.

In the new Cycle 2 Season 6, Snax has reached the Ace tier, collecting 4442 total seasonal points. However, if "DP King" streams and plays classic matches regularly, he could easily get to the Ace Dominator tier, a feat that he has achieved in previous seasons.

BGMI superstar Snax Gaming's stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 6 (Image via Krafton)

Snax has played 85 classic matches in the TPP Squad mode and won 41 Chicken Dinners in the new season. He has reached the top ten in 76 games alongside his squadmates (with a top ten percentage of 89.4).

Snax has managed to deal a total damage of 89119.4, with an average damage of 1048.5. Furthermore, he has maintained a stunning F/D ratio of 6.42 and has outclassed 546 enemies so far.

Snax's insane gun skills are reflected in his headshot percentage of 24.2. He also has an average survival time of 11.2 minutes (which is impressive as he mainly plays the new Core Circle mode). His best performance in the new C2S6 was in a match where he had 13 finishes and dealt 2387 damage.

Note: Snax's stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change.

BGMI ID and IGN

Snax is followed by millions of fans across the country. They search for his in-game profile to send him friend requests and items. His UID in BGMI is 585127130. His fans can also search for him using his popular IGN - XoSnàx.

YouTube Earnings

Since joining Team XO in February, Snax has become one of the highest-paid esports athletes in the country. He is also a member of the 8bit Creatives agency and the S8UL gaming organization. However, he earns a huge chunk of money per month from his popular YouTube channel, Snax Gaming, which currently has more than 1.31 million subscribers.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Snax has generated revenue between $1.1K and $17.9K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel. He has also accrued more than 30K subscribers in this period.

