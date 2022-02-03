Soul Mortal’s BGMI ID, YouTube earnings, stats, and more in February 2022

Naman "Mortal" Mathur needs no introduction to the BGMI gaming community. A pro-Battlegrounds Mobile India player and streamer, Mortal, has made a name for himself worldwide and is considered an inspiration for many upcoming gamers and streamers who want to indulge in the world of gaming.

Nominated twice for the "Streamer of the Year" at the Esports Awards, Mortal is amongst the biggest YouTubers in India. He has revolutionized the Indian esports gaming scenario as a pioneer in the field.

His humble nature and competitive spirit have resulted in him being considered a prominent figure in the community.

Account and stats details of BGMI player and streamer Mortal in February 2022

BGMI ID and IGN

Mortal's ID is one of the most searched IDs in Battlegrounds Mobile India, reflecting his immense popularity. His ID in the game is 590211476.

Mortal is acknowledged in the community by his in-game name (IGN) and not his real name. His IGN is SOULMörtãL.

Seasonal Stats

Mortal knows how the ranking system works in BGMI and plays accordingly. Although he stays busy doing shoots, promotions, and managing his team, he has still managed to place himself in the Ace tier with 4217 points in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4.

Snippet showing Soul Mortal's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

To date, Mortal has played 43 classic matches in C2S4. He has won 19 of those matches and has reached the top 10 in 34 games with his squad. His F/D Ratio is 7.09, highlighting the 305 total finishes he has accumulated by dealing total damage of 48223.5.

Mortal's aggressive gameplay this season has been reflected in his average damage of 1121.5. His best performance so far this season has been the match in which he eliminated 14 opponents and dealt 2142 damage.

YouTube Earnings

Mortal is the owner of Team Soul and a co-owner of the S8UL organization. Furthermore, he owns one of the biggest gaming channels on YouTube - MortaL, with more than 7.06 million subscribers.

According to Social Blade, Mortal has earned between $6.5K and $103.9K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha