Soul Regaltos' BGMI ID, stats, rank, real name, and YouTube income in May 2022

BGMI has risen through the ranks in terms of popularity due to the efforts put in by content creators who churn out content from the game to entertain their audience. The S8UL gaming organization is one of the biggest in India and is tied to various top content creators, including Regaltos.

Soul Regaltos is a professional esports player and YouTuber who has garnered much support from his fans due to his unwavering efforts to get better at the title.

Details about pro/content creator Soul Regaltos and his BGMI performances

BGMI ID, IGN, and real name

Parv Singh's UID is one of the most searched profiles in BGMI. His in-game ID is 593193849. His profile can be found easily using the in-game search engine.

In any video game, the in-game name (IGN) is of seminal importance. Battlegrounds Mobile India players are referred to by their IGNs instead of their life names in the gaming community. Regaltos' IGN in Battlegrounds Mobile India is SouLReGaLToS.

Seasonal rank and stats

Regaltos was part of Team 8bit's six-man roster in the recently concluded Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC). However, he did not feature in any matches for the side.

He currently spends most of his time creating content for his YouTube and LOCO channels and livestreams on the platforms. He plays BGMI alongside his friends from S8UL and random teammates.

Within a week of the introduction of the new Cycle 2 Season 6, Regaltos has positioned himself in the Diamond IV tier, accumulating 3306 total seasonal points. If he plays daily, the popular streamer might as well reach the Ace Master tier, which he also achieved in C2S5.

Regaltos' stats in the new Cycle 2 Season 6 (Image via Krafton)

Regaltos has already played 14 Classic Squad matches in the new season and has won Chicken Dinners in six of them. Alongside his squadmates, he has reached the top ten in all 14 games, a remarkable stat.

The internet star has managed 17987.5 total damage with average damage of 1284.8. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D ratio of 8.71, outplaying 122 enemies.

Regaltos' survival skills are reflected in his average survival time of 11.1 minutes (which is impressive as he mainly plays the new Core Circle mode). Moreover, 14 finishes and 2351 damage dealt in a match remains his best performance in the new C2S6.

Note: Regaltos' stats were recorded while writing this article, and they are subject to change over time.

YouTube income

Being a part of S8UL has helped Regaltos massively, as his content has reached out to a larger audience. He is one of India's most prominent gaming YouTubers, with over 2.25 million subscribers.

Thousands of them flock to watch his daily livestreams and videos, which helps him earn a decent amount of money per month.

Based on the stats provided by Social Blade, Regaltos has generated revenue between $2K and $32K in the last 30 days from his popular YouTube channel. He has also accrued over 10K subscribers in this period.

Edited by Ravi Iyer