SouL Viper's BGMI ID, stats, F/D ratio, monthly earnings and more (March 2022)

Yash "Viper" is one of the most renowned names in the BGMI gaming community. His humble nature and loyalty towards his team have made him popular amongst players and fans of the game.

He shot to prominence, winning the inaugural PUBG Mobile tournament in India. He is amongst the handful of players who have stuck with a single team even after the launch of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Viper is also a streamer who plays Battlegrounds Mobile India, Valorant, and several other games in live streams on his YouTube and LOCO channel.

BGMI streamer and pro player SouL Viper in March 2022

BGMI ID and IGN

Viper's BGMI ID is amongst the most searched IDs in the game. His fans search for his ID to send him friend requests and in-game popularity. His ID is 587552420. In-game name (IGN) has played a major role in Viper's life as he has become popular with his IGN instead of his real-life name. His IGN is SouLVipeR.

Seasonal Stats

Viper is a professional esports athlete for Team Soul. However, since the formation of the new team, he hasn't featured in the lineup as much. He only plays classic matches while streaming the game on YouTube and LOCO. However, he has still reached the Ace Dominator tier in the ongoing C2S4.

Snippet showing SouL Viper's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Viper has played 178 classic BR mode matches this season and won 'Chicken Dinners' in 58 matches. Viper has reached the Top 10 in 128 games, along with his teammates.

He has managed to deal a total of 203318.9 damage with an average damage of 1142.2. Furthermore, he has maintained a decent F/D ratio of 6.51 with 1158 total finishes to his credit. However, 20 most finishes and 2887 damage dealt in a single match remains his best performance in Cycle 2 Season 4 so far.

Monthly Earnings

Viper is an integral part of one of the biggest gaming organizations in India: S8UL. However, his primary source of income is through his YouTube channel, SouL VipeR, which has more than 1.27 million subscribers.

According to Social Blade, he has earned between $800 and $12.8K from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha