Souvik D’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more

BGMI has gradually leaped its way to becoming one of the most downloaded and played action games on mobile devices. With more players getting into the game, the amount of content on social media also grew over time.

The game, previously known as PUBG Mobile in the country, has given the Indian gaming community superstars of its own. Souvik "D" Dey is one of them. Despite beginning his career as a streamer, Souvik D has become a popular content creator on YouTube, uploading regular videos on the platform.

Souvik D has faced many difficulties being a YouTuber, even facing strikes and getting his channel terminated by the site. However, his resilience and persistence have given a loyal fan base popularly known as the "D army."

Everything about BGMI content creator and pro player Souvik D

Seasonal stats

Seasonal stats in BGMI highlight a player's performance throughout the season. The ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3 is in its penultimate week and Souvik D's performance this season has been nothing short of astounding.

Snippet showing Souvik D's stats in the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3 (Image via Krafton)

Souvik D has played as many as 620 classic BGMI matches this season and has managed to win 22 times. Along with his squadmates, he has reached the Top 10 in 184 matches. He has accumulated 3190 finishes, having a F/D Ratio of 5.15.

Souvik D's prowess as a skilled marksman is evident from his 17.3 headshot percentage, an average damage of 681.0, a match with 28 finishes, and 3371 highest damage.

BGMI ID and IGN

Both ID and in-game name (IGN) play an essential role in video games. While the ID provides a unique identity to each player, the IGN refers to a video gamer. Souvik D's ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India is 5256217278, while his IGN is KNOCKOUTツG.

Monthly income

Souvik D's main channel, with 581k subscribers, was terminated a few months ago. However, he never left YouTube and began a new journey with a new channel, SOUVIK D LIVE, currently with 368k subscribers. According to Social Blade, Souvik D earns $785 - $12.6k per month from BGMI content on YouTube.

