Spraygod’s BGMI ID, in-game stats, rank, monthly YouTube earnings, and more in 2022

Esports was not a prevalent topic in India prior to the emergence of PUBG Mobile/BGMI. Post the rise of popular BR game(s), the esports ecosystem has seen massive growth, with many players considering gaming as a profession. Names like Dynamo, Mortal, Jonathan, Ghatak, Scout, and many more have found initial success due to PUBG Mobile (or BGMI).

Dev "Spraygod" Malik is another famous esports athlete who is a part of 7Sea Esports' Battlegrounds Mobile India roster. Malik is known for his aggressive playstyle, which has garnered him a lot of success in several tournaments. Spraygod has even represented India on the global stage by being a part of 7Sea Esports' team at the PMWI 2022 Afterparty Showdown.

Spraygod's BGMI Character ID, seasonal stats, YouTube income, and more (October 2022)

Spraygod's Battlegrounds Mobile India account (Image via Garena)

Being a popular Battlegrounds Mobile India/PUBG Mobile player, every fan wants to send an in-game friend request to Spraygod and have a look at his stats. One can easily do the same in the game using his User ID:

Spraygod's BGMI Character ID: 5741740807

Players will need to use the "Add Friend" feature shown with a "+" icon in BGMI's friends' section to search for Spraygod's ID.

Spraygod's in-game stats

Spraygod's Badge stats in Battlegrounds Mobile India (Image via Krafton)

The ban on Battlegrounds Mobile India has not deterred players from enjoying the game as servers are still active. Therefore, Spraygod has continuously been grinding hard in Battlegrounds Mobile India and maintained his astonishing stats in the Current Season (renewed Cycle 3 Season 7).

Here's a look at the in-game stats (current and previous seasons) of Spraygod:

Current Season (renewed Cycle 3 Season 7)

Current Season stats for Spraygod (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 156

Wins: 13

Top 10: 92

Finishes: 1251

F/D Ratio: 8.02

Rating: 82.4 (S+)

Rank: Ace Master

Cycle 3 Season 7 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 3 Season 7 stats for Spraygod (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 105

Wins: 17

Top 10: 60

Finishes: 1113

F/D Ratio: 10.60

Rating: 88.0 (SS)

Rank: Ace Dominator

Cycle 2 Season 6 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 6 stats for Spraygod (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 126

Wins: 30

Top 10: 89

Finishes: 1013

F/D Ratio: 8.04

Rating: 88.3 (SS)

Rank: Ace

Cycle 2 Season 5 (TPP Squad)

Cycle 2 Season 5 stats for Spraygod (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 352

Wins: 56

Top 10: 203

Finishes: 2635

F/D Ratio: 7.49

Rating: 86.1 (SS)

Rank: Ace Dominator

Career stats (TPP Squad)

Career stats for Spraygod in TPP Squad team mode (Image via Krafton)

Matches played: 3674

Wins: 442

Top 10: 1613

Finishes: 20345

F/D Ratio: 5.54

YouTube earnings for Spraygod (October 2022)

Spraygod's YouTube channel and estimated earnings (Image via Google)

In addition to having an illustrious career as an esports athlete, the 7Sea BGMI star also streams on YouTube. His channel, 7seaSPRAYGOD, has 86.2K subscribers with 262 videos and 14.830 million aggregate views.

According to the American website Social Blade, 7seaSPRAYGOD's estimated earnings lie between $23 and $375 (last 30 days). The content on Spraygod's channel includes livestreams and their highlights.

