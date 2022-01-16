Spraygod’s BGMI ID, stats, monthly earnings, and more

BGMI has given the Indian gaming community several players who have become household names. These players have given us moments to cherish and made the country proud. Amongst the ups and downs faced by the game in the recent past, these superstars have shown grit and determination to grind hard and emerge as the best esports athletes the game has ever produced.

Harsh "Spraygod" Malik is a renowned face on the Indian esports circuit. He broke into the scene playing for Team iNSANE but has transitioned smoothly as a part of 7Sea Esports. He is currently representing the team in the ongoing Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 Grand Finals.

Spraygod is known for his aggressive gameplay and laser-like sprays. However, besides being a BGMI esports athlete, Spraygod is also a popular YouTuber. He uploads his gameplay videos and streams at periodic intervals.

Everything about BGMI player and streamer Spraygod

Seasonal stats

Snippet showing Spraygod's stats in the ongoing Cycle 1 Season 3 (Image via Krafton)

Spraygod mostly stays busy playing custom matches in scrims and tournaments. However, he has also grinded on classic matches in Cycle 1 Season 3. He is currently placed in the Ace Master tier with 4766 points.

Spraygod has played 336 classic matches this season and has triumphed in 34 of them. He has also reached the Top 10 in 167 games with 1468 total finishes and has an F/D Ratio of 4.37. He has managed to kill 23 enemies in a single match with the highest damage of 3519.

BGMI ID and IGN

Every player in Battlegrounds Mobile India has a unique ID, which distinguishes their profile from the rest. Spraygod's ID is 5363272374. His fans can head over to his ID and give him popularity in the game.

On the other hand, Spraygod holds one of the unique in-game names. His IGN is 7seaSP4AYGOD.

Monthly income

Also Read Article Continues below

Apart from being a salaried player for 7Sea Esports, Spraygod also owns a YouTube Channel from which he earns a decent amount of money. His channel, 7seaSPRAYGOD, has over 55.9K subscribers. According to Social Blade, Spraygod makes $257 - $4.1K per month from YouTube.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar