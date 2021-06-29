Top 3 Battlegrounds Mobile India tips for choosing the best landing spot in BGMI

Battlegrounds Mobile India will soon mark PUBG Mobile's official comeback in the country. The developers have already released the Early Access for the former to resolve any remaining bugs and glitches. Players can download it for free from the Android Google Play Store.

There are lots of maps and modes available for players to explore and enjoy. However, with lots of landing spots to choose from, it might be challenging to select the best suitable place.

Three ways to zone in on the best landing spot in

Battlegrounds Mobile India

1) Loot

Loot is a priority in the landing spot in BGMI

The first tip while choosing the best landing spots in Battlegrounds Mobile India is loot. Players must choose those landing spots to fulfill their loot criteria, including good weapons, utilities, and other items.

Some of the high loot landing spots on the Erangel map are Pochinki, Novorepnoye, and Sosnovka Military Base. However, these places are hot-drops, which means gamers will find lots of enemies landing with them.

2) Vehicle

Select landing spots with vehicles nearby

The second tip is the availability of the vehicle. In Battlegrounds Mobile India, vehicles are of significant use as players can make quicker rotations across the map. The best vehicles in this battle royale title are Dacia and UAZ.

For players pushing ranks to higher leagues like Ace and Conqueror, vehicles can be used as cover in the final zones of the game.

3) Parachute speed to the desired location

Parachute speed is also vital in BGMI

Another tip when selecting the best landing spot is the distance between the plane path and location. Players can fly up to a maximum distance of 2200m to 2500m in-game. The maximum parachute speed in the title is 234 km/h, and the minimum parachute speed is 126 km/h.

Players who like to do hot drops can jump when the distance between the plane and the desired location is between 700m to 800m. For farther distances, they can glide to the landing spot by opening their parachute.

