Top 5 BGMI teams to watch in Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 League Stage

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) Season 1 is commencing on May 19, 2022. The biggest esports event in the country will run for about a month and conclude on June 12, 2022. The top 24 teams must compete in three week-long league stages to get to the finals.

Before the league stage, let's take a look at the top teams to watch out for in the BMPS S1 League stages.

Top five teams to watch out for in BMPS Season 1 league stage

5. Global Esports

The team signed a new underdog roster a few months back, and since then the team has shown praiseworthy performances. GE dominated the BMOC and was the only team among 64 participants to cross the 100 point mark. Moreover, three members of the squad were placed in the top 10 fraggers list.

Global Esports had a bad performance in the BGIS 2021, and they will make every effort to win their first official BGMI event.

4. Hyderabad Hydras

The team has been on the scene for a long time and is also doing well in third-party tournaments. The team was the runner-up in the BGMI LAN event, the All-Star Invitational.

Despite being in a tough group, they qualified for BMPS without breaking a sweat. With all that experience, the team will be trying to perform at their best in BMPS and target the trophy. In the BMOC Round 4, the team secured third place despite not securing a chicken dinner.

3. OR Esports

OR Esports has been showing good gameplay in the past few months. They also topped their BMOC rounds by defeating teams like BGIS champion Skylightz Gaming and other juggernauts such as XSpark and 8Bit.

Attanki and Aditya have been playing well while Jelly has been an impressive IGL. The team was the champion of the 7SEA BGMI invitational.

2. Team SOUL

India's most popular BGMI team, Team Soul, has been on a roll since they signed their new BGMI roster. They have won two minor events and have been on the podium in three others.

The team shined in the BMOC by securing the top spot by defeating teams like GodLike, Enigma, and Revenant. Goblin and Akshat showed their class and were amongst the top fraggers of the BMOC.

1. Team XO

The team is known for its consistency and rotations. Sensei has emerged as a reliable IGL and his teammates have a good synergy with him. The team was the champion of Skyesports Grand Slam and Upthrust Esports 2022 while also doing well in BGIS 2021. The team recently signed veteran BGMI player Snax. The team will be looking to secure their first official trophy in BMPS.

Apart from these, fans should look out for Enigma Gaming, 7Sea Esports, Kinetic, WSF, and Walkouts. Fans can catch the action live on the Battlegrounds Mobile India's YouTube and loco channel.

