Top 5 BGMI teams to watch out for in BMPS 2023 Finals

All 16 teams of the BMPS 2023 Finals are set to battle it out in a nail-biting contest from December 15 to 17 at the Eka Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. They will compete in 18 matches held over three days. At the end of the matches, the team with the most points will be awarded the coveted Pro Series trophy as well as a cash prize of ₹40 lakh.

Many teams are in the race for the title after having demonstrated their strengths and skills during the league stage. That said, let's look at five clubs that could potentially lift the Pro Series title.

Top five teams to follow in BMPS 2023 Finals

5) Team Soul

Defending Champions Team Soul have returned to form ahead of the Pro Series Finals. The Omega-led powerhouse clinched the fourth spot in the BMPS League Stage after showcasing their signature gameplay. Last year, in its inaugural season, the roster was unstoppable, as they won the tournament in emphatic fashion.

Goblin, the MVP of the 2022 edition, displayed great skills during the League Stage and would be looking to replicate his previous performance in the Finals.

Team Soul faced some challenges in BGIS 2023 and BGMS Season 2, failing to reach the finals in both major tournaments. Their focus now will be to end the year with the Pro Series title.

4) Revenant Esports

Led by Sensei, Revenant Esports is recognized as one of the strongest and most experienced teams in India. Although their results have not been up to standards in recent months, the club has defeated most of their rivals to win the BMPS contest.

Their best performances this year came during the Skyesports Championship 5.0 and the Nodwin BGMI Champions Cup, where they finished second in both contests. The club also took seventh place in the BGIS 2023 and the fifth spot in the BGMI India vs Korea International.

In the BMPS League, Revenant Esports claimed 12th position in the overall points table. They will look to enhance their gameplay in the upcoming three-day battle to clinch the trophy.

3) Team Insane

Aadi-led Team Insane mesmerized fans with their stunning performance in the League Stage, as they topped the overall scoreboard. They dominated in several matches and were the only team that earned more than 300 points in the initial stage. This year, the squad registered fifth place in the BGMI Masters Series Season 2 and third in the Skyesports Champions Series.

Team Insane had a disappointing run in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series this year. They will also be looking to lift the BMPS 2023 trophy.

2) Gladiator Esports

After clinching two major trophies (BGIS and BGMS) in a row this year, Gladiators Esports struggled in a few BGMI tournaments. The Destro-led lineup somehow earned a spot in this Finals after delivering a below-par performance in the League Stage.

Despite this, the superstar team is considered one of the top contenders for the BMPS title, as the club's roster is loaded with skilled talent. Their members Justin and DeltaPG will also be among the top athletes to watch out for in the Finale.

1) Blind Esports

In the last few months, Blind Esports have performed strongly and finished respectably in many tournaments. The renowned lineup, led by Manya, was also the second-best performer in the League Stage of the BMPS. They recently clinched the Skyesports Championship 5.0 title. They were fourth in both the India vs Korea Invitational and BGIS 2023.

The club has emerged triumphant in seven third-party tournaments this year so far, making them favorites to win the BMPS 2023. The organization will try its hardest to lift the trophy in this ongoing Pro Series contest.