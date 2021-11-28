Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is one of the most popular Battle Royale games in the country. The thrill of surviving till the last while all the opponents are eliminated lures players towards the game.

With the player base increasing each day, it has become crucial to know the best tips for choosing the perfect landing location.

What are the top 5 BGMI tips for choosing the best landing location?

1) Have a good knowledge of BGMI maps

Battle Royale mode in BGMI offers as many as six maps.

Erangel Miramar Sanhok Vikendi Livik Karakin.

Having adequate knowledge of all the maps becomes crucial to have a great experience of the game.

Since all the maps have their geographic characteristics and differ from one another largely, players need to have adequate knowledge about locations and vicinities on the maps.

2) Choose a style of gameplay

Choosing a style of gameplay plays a pivotal part in BGMI. Whether to have an aggressive or passive approach has to be decided by the players en route to obtaining 'Chicken Dinners".

Aggressive gameplay can result in a team landing in a hotspot to take on initial fights and increase the F/D ratio of the players. Meanwhile, the style of passive gameplay sees the squad drop into a relatively quieter place. Passive players tend to ignore initial fights and play safe, gaining more survival points.

3) Give respect to the flight path

The flight path changes in each BGMI match. Therefore, the dynamic nature of the flight path has to be respected as relatively quieter drops like water treatment on Miramar or Samhee on Sanhok or Primorsk on Erangel can turn into hot drops.

Meanwhile, some hot drops can have a handful of players landing in the vicinity of the flight path is tilted towards a specific direction.

4) Anticipation of the zone

While deciding the drop location, the anticipation of the zone plays an important role. Zone reading is an art experienced BGMI players keep on practicing. The IGL of a team plays a part in this scenario. He understands the map and anticipates the safe zone that has a role in the match's outcome.

Since zone damage increases gradually and can exhaust medication supplies and kill a player, players need to anticipate the zone and land accordingly.

5) Avoid dropping at vacant places

Looting is part of a Battle Royale game that enables players to take on fights. Hotdrops are popular in the BGMI gaming community because of the loot they possess. Even if players approach the matches passively, they must not drop at vacant areas and instead choose less popular cities.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note - This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha