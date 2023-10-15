Top 5 common mistakes made by BGMI players (October 2023)

Mastering BGMI is every Indian mobile gamer's dream. However, the opportunity to secure the coveted Chicken Dinner is usually lost as common mistakes are often made in the game. To become a skilled player, you must invest time, fully understand the game's concepts, and practice accordingly. Both rookie and seasoned players might acquire a competitive advantage over their opponents if they avoid certain blunders that can ruin their match.

This article analyses the top five errors committed most frequently in this battle royale game and offers advice on how to avoid them.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Common mistakes to avoid while playing BGMI (October 2023)

5) Landing in hotspots

The adrenaline rush of landing at a hotspot like Pochinki or School can be enticing, but it's a double-edged sword in BGMI. Many players make the error of rushing into action without thinking about the repercussions. These densely populated locations delve into chaotic battlegrounds where survival is determined not only by ability but also by luck in getting decent loot.

Because numerous players compete for the same resources, the probability of early elimination is substantially higher in hotspots. Savvy players frequently choose calmer settings to ensure a safer and more strategic start to the game.

4) Neglecting map awareness

Maintaining constant awareness of the ever-shrinking play zone is critical in BGMI. Some players, though, fall into the trap of ignoring the map, which has disastrous effects. Ignoring the play zone dynamics might lead to getting caught off guard, either by the shrinking blue zone or by opponents deliberately positioned within the safe zone.

Experienced players keep a constant eye on the map, anticipating the next safe zone and planning their actions appropriately. Map awareness is more than a technicality; it's a skill that differentiates the survivors from those who succumb to the relentless encroachment of the play zone.

3) Inadequate weapon management

In BGMI, the necessity of proper weapon management cannot be overstated. Unfortunately, some players make the mistake of remaining too long with their initial weapon or carrying an unbalanced armory. Players must upgrade their weaponry based on availability and personal preferences in the dynamic battleground.

A well-rounded arsenal of weaponry capable of both short and long-range warfare is required. Failure to manage weapons properly can lead to fumbling in vital situations, giving opponents the upper hand. To stay competitive in the midst of the rising mayhem, constantly update your arsenal.

2) Overlooking sound cues

Sound is a significant friend in the immersive environment of BGMI that some players overlook. Footsteps, gunshots, and vehicle sounds provide critical information about close adversaries, contributing to a greater feeling of situational awareness. Overlooking these audio cues, on the other hand, is a regular mistake.

Players who do not wear headphones or who do not listen closely can be ambushed or unaware of an enemy's vicinity. A skilled player uses sound to anticipate movements, transforming the aural world into a useful tool. In BGMI, where every second matters, the ability to comprehend aural signals can mean the difference between winning and losing.

1) Impulsive gameplay and lack of patience

Patience is a virtue that is frequently overlooked in the heat of battle. Some players engage in rash gameplay, engaging in unneeded conflicts or chasing kills without considering the hazards. This impatience is a critical error, especially late in the game. The difference between a premeditated move and a reckless charge can decide the match's outcome.

Knowing when to interact, when to remain silent, and when to make strategic judgments is a skill that develops over time. Impulsive behaviors frequently result in premature exits, depriving players of the opportunity to demonstrate their full ability. Patience is not only a survival tactic in the intricate world of BGMI, but it is also a sign of strategic prowess.

In conclusion, excelling at BGMI requires more than just technical skill; it demands a holistic understanding of the game's dynamics.