PUBG Mobile: Long-range guide (September 2023)

In PUBG Mobile, mastering long-range engagements is a vital skill that can give you a huge advantage over your opponents. However, for someone who has never been a regular sniper player, developing this ability can be challenging. Understanding the principles of long-range combat can significantly improve your gameplay, whether you want to be a sniper or just improve your accuracy from a distance.

This article discusses five critical points to keep in mind when fighting long-range encounters in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to master long-range in PUBG Mobile

1) Weapon selection

Long-range fighting begins with the proper weapon selection in PUBG Mobile. Choose weapons like the M416 or AUG A3, which provide exceptional accuracy and damage over long distances. Attachments are essential; equip scopes such as the 4x or 6x for improved visibility.

For those who excel at precision shooting, bolt-action sniper rifles like the AWM and Kar98k are good choices. To cover many eventualities, always favor a reliable, long-range weapon combo.

2) Aim

Long-range fighting relies heavily on accurate targeting in PUBG Mobile. Improve your accuracy by practicing your aim in training mode and fine-tuning your sensitivity settings. When firing from a long distance, consider bullet drop and travel time. Aim slightly above the target to compensate for bullet drop and lead your bullets to account for travel time.

3) Positioning and cover

For long-range engagements, picking the right position is critical in PUBG Mobile. To reduce exposure, seek high ground and natural cover such as rocks, trees, or buildings. Keep an eye on the location of the safe zone and maneuver intelligently to stay within it while maintaining a clear line of sight.

Engage foes from unexpected angles if possible to catch them off guard. When firing, remember to employ prone or crouch stances to limit your visibility and make it more difficult for opponents to see you.

4) Communication and teamwork

Effective communication and coordination are essential in squad or duo matches. Coordination with your team is essential to ensuring that all angles are covered. To share enemy positions and request backup, use voice chat or quick chat instructions.

Assign duties to your team members as per their skills. For example, one player can serve as a spotter, while others focus on sniping or suppressing fire. Long-range confrontations become substantially simpler to win when your squad works fluidly together.

5) Patience and decision-making

Long-term commitments necessitate patience and deliberate decision-making in PUBG Mobile. Take potshots at faraway adversaries to avoid disclosing your position unnecessarily. Prioritize high-percentage shots that are likely to result in a kill.

Keep an eye on the kill feed to see how other teams are doing and change your approach accordingly. If a target is too far away or you're unsure whether you'll hit it, try waiting for a better opportunity or moving for a closer shot.

With proper practice and the appropriate attitude, you can become a fearsome long-range warrior and secure those coveted chicken dinners.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile is banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.