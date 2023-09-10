PUBG Mobile long-range accuracy guide: Get kills like a pro (September 2023)

Long-range accuracy is critical for outlasting your opponents and securing those chicken dinners in PUBG Mobile. Players desire to improve their long-range shooting skills and become professional in the ever-changing world of PUBG Mobile.

However, attaining a professional level of long-range accuracy requires immense dedication, persistence, and consistency to gain a competitive edge over your enemies.

This article will explore ways to increase accuracy in long-range confrontations in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to attain long-range accuracy in PUBG Mobile (September 2023)

1) Choose the right weapon

The first step toward becoming a long-range sniper is selecting the proper weapon. Bolt-action sniper rifles like the AWM, M24, and Kar98k are suited for extreme long-range shots. DMRs (Designated Marksman Rifles) like the Mini 14, SLR, and SKS are great candidates for medium-range confrontations.

Keep in mind that each weapon has its own bullet trajectory and recoil pattern, so practice with your selected weapon to learn its quirks.

2) Anticipation

Long-range precision requires anticipating your opponent's moves in this battle royale game. Recognize the flow of combat and anticipate your opponent's moves. If your target is moving to a particular side, aim slightly ahead in that direction. This predictive shooting strategy increases the likelihood of hitting a moving target.

It's critical to be patient and wait for the ideal opportunity to strike, especially if your opponent isn't aware of your presence. In PUBG Mobile, anticipating enemies' movements can help you become a more formidable long-range marksman.

3) Manage recoil and burst control

Recoil control is essential for landing consecutive shots on a distant target. To retain accuracy, learn the recoil patterns of your selected weapon and practice burst fire. For example, with an automatic weapon like the M416, instead of going full auto, touch the trigger to fire in regulated bursts to fire at long range.

To reduce recoil and maximize your chances of striking your target at range, use attachments such as compensators and vertical foregrips.

4) Utilize cover and concealment

In PUBG Mobile, positioning is crucial, especially when participating in long-range combat. Use natural cover, terrain, and objects to hide from opponents and reduce exposure.

Peek from behind cover to take shots, then retreat quickly to reload or heal. Keep an eye on your surroundings at all times, as exposing yourself for an extended period makes you an obvious target.

5) Practice

Long-distance accuracy does not happen overnight. To enhance your skills, you must practice regularly. Spend time practicing your aim and recoil control in training mode.

Participate in sniper training missions to hone your sniping skills. Additionally, whenever possible, participate in classic matches and long-range clashes to obtain real knowledge. Analyze your games and learn from your mistakes to improve your accuracy over time.

Continue to hone your talents and adapt to changes in the game's meta, and you'll be well on your way to becoming a pro PUBG Mobile player.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.