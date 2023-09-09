5 best recoil-control tips for beginners in PUBG Mobile (September 2023)

Recoil management is a crucial ability every player must harness in PUBG Mobile. Recoil is the upward movement of your weapon's crosshair after firing a shot. Controlling recoil is critical for effective targeting and enhancing your chances of survival and victory in gunfights. However, this trait requires immense dedication, consistency, and persistence.

This article will list the five greatest recoil control tips customized for novices in PUBG Mobile.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks for beginners to control recoil in PUBG Mobile

1) Choose the right weapons

Choosing the correct weaponry is the first step towards mastering recoil control in PUBG Mobile. Recoil levels differ amongst firearms, so knowing which ones are more controlled might offer you a substantial edge. Some of the greatest firearms for novices in terms of recoil control as of September 2023 include:

Assault rifles

Weapons such as the M416, Beryl M762, and SCAR-L have controlled recoil. Because of its minimal recoil when properly mounted with attachments, the M416 is particularly flexible and popular.

Submachine guns (SMGs)

Compared to assault rifles, SMGs such as the UMP45 and UZI have reduced recoil. They are best suited for close-to-medium-range combat.

Designated Marksman Rifles (DMRs)

DMRs, such as the Mini 14 and SLR, provide great accuracy and controllable recoil, making them ideal for tapping and controlled bursts.

Avoid utilizing guns with a lot of recoil until you gain more experience. Remember that weapon additions like compensators and vertical grips can reduce recoil and increase control. When feasible, always equip these attachments.

2) Practice in training mode

PUBG Mobile includes a training mode where you can polish your shooting skills without braving the perils of a classic match. Spend time in this mode, getting a feel for various weapons and practicing controlling their recoil. Here is a step-by-step procedure for effective training:

Step 1: Select a weapon

Begin with a recommended gun that has a bearable recoil, as mentioned above.

Step 2: Experiment with recoil control

Fire your selected weapon at targets while observing the recoil pattern. Try pulling your crosshair in the other way to offset the rebound.

Step 3: Experiment with attachments

In the training mode, try out different attachments, including compensators, vertical grips, and tactical stocks, to see how they affect recoil. Experiment with various combinations to determine your preferences.

Step 4: Practice spray control

Spray control is necessary for automatic weapons. Control the recoil while firing continually at a target. Recognize the pattern and modify your aim accordingly.

Step 5: Experiment with different ranges

Experiment at various distances to assess how recoil control differs depending on the proximity of your target.

3) Master single shots and burst fire

While fully automatic firing can be useful in close-range fighting, knowing when to switch to single rounds or burst fire for greater recoil management is critical, particularly in medium to long-range confrontations. Follow these tips:

Single shots

When aiming at faraway targets, tap the fire button to deliver a single shot. This method reduces recoil while increasing accuracy.

Burst fire

Use this mode for controlled bursts of two to three shots on weapons with a burst fire mode (e.g., the M16A4). Burst shooting is easier to operate than continuous automatic fire and can aid in accuracy.

In training mode, swap between firing modes and utilize them tactically in actual matches to keep your shots on target.

4) Learn recoil patterns

In PUBG Mobile, each weapon has a distinct recoil pattern. Recoil patterns are the predictable trajectories that your crosshair during continuous firing. Learning these patterns can help you improve recoil control significantly. To master recoil patterns, do the following:

Research

View lessons and guides on PUBG Mobile recoil patterns, which are frequently available on platforms such as YouTube. Players frequently break down patterns and offer advice on how to counter them.

Practice

Use training mode or matches to become acquainted with the recoil patterns of your selected weapons. To see the pattern, fire repeatedly at a wall or object.

Control the pattern

To keep your shots on target, shift your crosshair in the opposite direction of the recoil pattern as you shoot. Practice this until it comes naturally.

Use with attachments

Attachments such as compensators can change recoil patterns. Experiment with various attachments to see how they impact the patterns and adjust your control accordingly.

Understanding and mastering recoil patterns will greatly improve your ability to control your chosen weapons during difficult battles.

5) Sensitivity settings and crosshair placement

Mastering recoil management in PUBG Mobile requires fine-tuning your sensitivity settings and paying attention to crosshair placement. Follow these tips:

Sensitivity settings

Adjust your sensitivity settings (sensitivity, ADS sensitivity, gyroscope settings, and so on) to achieve the right balance for your play style. Lower sensitivity makes recoil control easier to manage but may impair your ability to respond rapidly. Experiment with different settings to find what works best for you.

Crosshair placement

Keep your crosshair at head level and aim at potential enemy positions at all times. This reduces the amount of time it takes to change your crosshair when aiming down sights, making recoil control easier.

Remember that constant practice and adaptability are essential for developing your skills as a recoil controller. Stay patient and persistent to improve accuracy and establish yourself as a lethal PUBG Mobile gamer.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile has been banned by the Indian government. Those from the region are advised to try out Krafton's Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), which is the Indian variant of the mobile title.