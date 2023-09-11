Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) final circle guide (September 2023)

The final circle in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is the most intense and crucial phase of the game. As the game progresses, understanding the last circle becomes more important than ever. To win at this stage, you must use a combination of strategy, skill, and quick thinking.

We'll cover five crucial aspects in this guide to help you excel in the final circle of BGMI. Whether you're a solitary player or part of a group, this guide will give you the advantage you need to deceive your opponents and secure that elusive chicken dinner.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips and tricks to dominate final circles in BGMI

1) Positioning is paramount

In the last circle, positioning remains the most crucial factor in BGMI. As the game nears its end, aim to choose a spot with a decent cover, a viewpoint, and a central position within the circle. This gives you a considerable edge because you will have a better view of your surroundings and will be able to engage enemies more efficiently.

Furthermore, use terrain and natural cover such as rocks, trees, and ridges to reduce your exposure to enemy fire. Avoid dashing out in the open, and keep an eye on the diminishing play zone. A well-chosen position can make or break your chances of getting that chicken dinner.

2) Choose your engagements wisely

Resources are frequently scarce in the final circle in BGMI. You'll need to use your ammunition, healing items, and utility items like grenades wisely. Prioritize engagements with a higher likelihood of success. Avoid unnecessary fights, especially if you're under-equipped or in an adverse position.

Listen for enemy footsteps and bullets to locate them, and only engage if you have a clear edge. Remember that third-partying is a prevalent strategy in the final circle, so be prepared for surprise attacks from other players while fighting.

3) Effective communication and teamwork

As the final circle approaches, efficient communication and coordination become even more important if you're playing as a squad or duo in BGMI. Coordination is key, as is sharing information about enemy positions. Mark targets using voice chat or in-game markers to relay your intentions to your teammates clearly.

In the final circle, reviving a downed teammate is risky, so assess the advantages and drawbacks carefully before attempting it. A well-timed revive can change the course of a game, but it can also expose you to enemy fire. Communication is critical while making split-second decisions.

4) Adapt to the circle's size and terrain

The terrain within the circle becomes more limited as the circle shrinks. Adjust your strategy as needed in BGMI. If the final circle is on an open field, lie down and crawl to reduce your profile and avoid becoming an easy target. Use buildings and structures for shelter in more metropolitan situations, but be wary of adversaries within.

Change your loadout depending on the situation in the game. Close-quarters weapons such as shotguns and submachine guns are successful in small settings, whereas rifles and sniper rifles thrive in larger spaces. Carry a loadout that is adaptable to your playstyle and the situation.

5) Stay calm and aware

Lastly, it's easy to become overwhelmed in the frantic final moments of a BGMI battle. Maintain your cool in the game. Keep an eye on the kill feed to see who is still alive and who poses a threat. Use headphones to listen for enemy movements, which can reveal important information about their location.

Avoid making rash decisions out of desperation. Instead, think tactically and thoroughly prepare your moves. The player who keeps their cool and makes sound decisions is more likely to win in the final circle.