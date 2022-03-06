Top 5 easiest achievements to get in BGMI in 2022

Achievements in BGMI help players earn unique rewards to add to their inventory. It also helps players earn points, enabling them to level up in the game.

While several achievements are hard to complete, a few can be achieved quickly and are tailor-made for beginners.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

What are the different achievements that BGMI players can easily complete in 2022?

1) Enlisted

Enlisted is one of the most straightforward achievements to complete. It requires players to join a Clan. To do that, they need to head over to the Clan Section and choose any Clan of their choice.

Upon completing the mission, they will receive one Classic Crate Coupon and 20 achievement points.

2) Linked

Linked can be found in the Social Achievements tab. The achievement can be completed within a few minutes as players must connect their social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, or Google Play).

This will also help them keep their BGMI IDs secure. The rewards for completing the achievement are 1000 BP and ten achievement points.

3) Superstar

The Superstar achievement is divided into five levels. It requires players to gather in-game popularity. Here's a look at the different requirements and rewards:

Level 1: Get 100 popularity to get 5 achievement points

Level 2: Get 500 popularity to get 10 achievement points

Level 3: Get 2000 popularity to get 20 achievement points

Level 4: Get 10000 popularity to get 30 achievement points

Level 2: Get 50000 popularity to get 40 achievement points

Since in-game popularity is readily available in different categories, the Superstar achievement is easy to complete.

4) Jujutsu Kaisen

The Jujutsu Kaisen achievement can be found in the General Achievements tab. Players can complete the achievement by playing a single match as well.

They must open a Curse Object Crate or use a Cursed Corpse Grenade to obtain 50 AG and 20 achievement points.

5) A New Self

A New Self achievement is another easy achievement to complete in BGMI. Players will get ten silver fragments and ten achievement points upon finishing the following missions:

Change avatar frame once

Change avatar once

Change appearance once

Edited by Yasho Amonkar