Top 5 features in BGMI 1.5 update

BGMI 1.5 update's release has thrilled players across the country. Android players can head to the Google Play Store to download the latest version of Battlegrounds Mobile India for free. The game is still to get an official launch on iOS platforms.

The BGMI 1.5 update has brought a flurry of new features. Gamers can play in new modes, use new settings, and much more.

A look at the most enjoyable features of BGMI 1.5 update

1) Mission Ignition mode

The Mission Ignition mode

The most exciting feature of the BGMI 1.5 update is the Mission Ignition mode. Players can ride in futuristic rail pods across the map, and there are robotic hounds to help them find the best loot. Users can also dive into the sky with the help of air conveyors.

The mode also features various Gigafactories where they can drive Tesla cars. Many of the famous places like Pochinki and School have been renamed and revamped.

2) Customized sensitivity settings

Players can set separate sensitivity for all weapons

The second feature of the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 version is the customized sensitivity settings. It helps players set separate sensitivity settings for each weapon.

This feature will come in handy for those who have to shift to different sensitivity settings for weapons like DMR and sniper rifles.

3) Advanced pickup settings

Advanced pickup settings feature in the latest version

The third feature to look out for is the advanced pickup settings. With this feature, gamers can set a separate attachment configuration for each weapon in the game.

So, whenever the character picks that attachment or scope, it will get automatically equipped.

4) Healing item throw feature

Players can now throw healing items

The healing throw feature is another significant addition to the BGMI 1.5 update. This feature enables users to throw any healing items, including medkits, first aids, painkillers, energy drinks, and adrenaline syringes.

It will help players to save teammates who are out of healing.

5) Glass windows

Glass windows in the BGMI 1.5 update

With the BGMI 1.5 update, Krafton has also introduced the glass window feature, exclusive to the Erangel and Miramar maps.

Many buildings on both maps have been fitted with glass windows. Players can break them with their fists, bullets, and throwables.

