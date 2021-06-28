Top 5 tips for solo vs squad combat in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India has released its early access to players on Android's Google Play Store. The title offers the same core battle royale concept is available in other versions.

A total of 100 players land on an island to survive until the end to win the Chicken Dinner title. However, sometimes a player has to play as a solo against other enemy squads in certain situations. Many players love to play by switching off their matchmaking to improve their skills.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Top tips for solo vs squad combat

1) Plan the strategies

Change the game style with strategies

In a solo vs squad situation, players need to make their gameplay more strategic. This is because they will only have one chance of terminating their opponents or getting eliminated.

So, gamers must adapt to the situation, and utilities like frag grenades and smoke grenades come in very handy. It is recommended to keep at least four frag grenades and two Molotov cocktails to get better in these fights in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

2) Good game sense

Good game sense helps a lot in BGMI

The next step is to have good game sense in Battlegrounds Mobile India. A player learns game sense after a lot of experience. For this, a player must develop a good sound sense as well. It will help players to pinpoint the enemy's exact location.

Furthermore, they can watch videos of creators who are good at handling 1v4 situations in the game. Players can learn many effective tips from these videos and improve their gameplay.

3) Importance of weapons

Choose your weapon combination carefully in BGMI

The third tip on the list is to choose weapons to win most gunfights. In solo vs squad combat, it is better to have rifles with good damage per hit and rate of fire.

There are lots of options available for players which include, AKM, M416, and UZI. These weapons have an impressive fire rate as well as deal heavy damage.

Also read: How to purchase Royale Pass in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)

4) Work on positioning

Get to a better position and take advantage

If players play the game in TPP mode, they must take proper advantage of it. It is recommended for players to practice shooting without having to lose cover in the Battlegrounds Mobile India game.

It will help them to knock or kill more players without suffering damage. Eventually, the player's helmet and vest will receive less damage and he/she will have a better chance of winning 1v1 or 1v2 battles.

5) Improve close-range and mid-range

Enhance close-range and mid-range for handling more 1v4 battles

In a solo vs squad situation, most gunfights happen at close-range and mid-range. So, players must have good aim and recoil control. With good aim and accuracy, they can take down the whole squad in no time.

To improve close range, gamers are advised to play TDM or Arena Training mode. They can also play 1v1 TDM with their pro teammates.

For mid-range, players can visit the training ground to work on their recoil control of different weapons in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Note: This article reflects the individual opinion of the writer.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): Best 3-Finger Claw layout

Hello! If you are active on Instagram, please follow us too :) @sportskeedaesports

If you like our BGMI coverage, please follow our Instagram account. Check our page here!

Edited by Ravi Iyer