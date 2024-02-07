Top three players from ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season

The Challenge Season of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 saw some thrilling action between 32 Indian teams. Several players showcased fantastic performances to help their teams secure a strong position in the overall standings. Each squad played 36 matches, and the top 16 secured their spots in the three-day LAN Finals.

Chemin, Global, and Team Soul finished in the top three of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season, while big names like GodLike, Reckoning, and XSpark faltered. The qualified teams will now hope to dominate the LAN Finals, which will be conducted from February 16, 2024, to February 18, 2024.

Who are the top three players from the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season?

3) Punk

Punk, the IGL of Reckoning Esports, was the third-best player at the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season despite his team not making it to the top 16 and failing to reach the LAN Finals.

Punk put in phenomenal performances, picking up 52 eliminations in 36 matches. However, his teammates struggled to provide him with the required support needed to win matches.

Reckoning Esports were inconsistent throughout the Challenge Season and finished 22nd in the overall standings with 245 points.

2) Admino

Admino from OR Esports was the second-best player at the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season, with 54 eliminations in 36 matches. The Robin-led team struggled at the beginning of this stage. However, they had a fantastic comeback in the fourth week and ensured their place in the LAN Finals.

Admino, who joined OR Esports in August 2023, looked impressive in Week 1 as he picked 17 eliminations in his first nine encounters. However, he struggled in the second and third weeks. In the fourth week, he helped the team secure 14th position in the overall standings with 283 points and qualify for the LAN Event.

1) NinjaBoi

NinjaBoi from Global Esports was the best performer of the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season. The player bagged 76 eliminations in 36 matches. He got off to a terrific start in this stage, claiming 21 kills in his first nine matches. He maintained his form in the second, third, and fourth weeks.

Global Esports played aggressively from the start and secured the second position in the standings with 359 points, 206 of which came from eliminations. The team's other player, Beast, was also outstanding, as he ranked fifth in the top fragger list with 51 kills.

Apart from these players, Fierce from Revenant Esports also delivered spectacular performances in the ESL Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series 2024 Challenge Season, securing 52 kills. Venom from Chemin Esports grabbed 49 eliminations and helped his team secure the top position in the overall points table. Nakul from Team Soul also made it to the list of the top individual players after bagging 48 frags.

These players will likely maintain their impressive forms in the BGMI Pro Series LAN Finals to help their teams lift the coveted trophy.