Female BGMI streamers often find themselves having amassed a devoted following in a short period. However, amid the vast number of content creators today, many talented female BGMI streamers can go unnoticed. It's impractical to sift through every livestream to determine which creators merit your time and attention. As such, we've narrowed down the options for you.

The following list of some of the best female BGMI streamers who are not only entertaining but also consistent in their output of content.

(Note: This list is not ranked in any way and reflects the writer’s opinions.)

5 up-and-coming female BGMI streamers you should follow in 2024

1) ROOP GAMING (@roopplays_06)

Harveen Kaur Walia, better known as ROOP GAMING, has recently ventured into the realm of livestreaming. With a substantial following on her Instagram profile, currently standing at an impressive 31,000 followers, her transition into a BGMI streamer was encouraged by her friends and fans, judging from her frequent posts related to the game.

It is normal for new streamers to start with small numbers, and the same has been true for Harveen. ROOP GAMING embarked on her inaugural livestream on April 19, 2024. Despite having only 705 subscribers at present, her dedication and consistency are expected to propel her to greater heights in the streaming world.

As Harveen continues to grow and evolve as a female BGMI streamer, there's no doubt that her star will only shine brighter, with her influence reaching greater heights.

You can find ROOP GAMING on YouTube using this link: https://www.youtube.com/@Roopplays_06

2) Ishii is live

Among female BGMI streamers, Isha — better known as Ishii is live — stands out as one of the most consistent content creators, not only on YouTube but also on Instagram.

You can find her going live on YouTube almost every day, immersing herself in her favorite game, Battlegrounds Mobile India. From enjoying Classic mode games with her subscribers to playing Custom TDM Rooms, Ishii is live never fails to entertain her audience.

What sets this creator apart from a lot of other female streamers is not just her entertaining content but also her genuine connection with her audience. Her humble demeanor and infectious positive energy make everyone feel welcome and valued during her live sessions. It is this genuine rapport that has earned her a dedicated fan base, which eagerly anticipates her livestreams every day.

Despite her impressive talent and charm, Ishii is live currently boasts a subscriber count of 7,000 on YouTube. Yet, her impact extends far beyond mere numbers. Her value as a content creator transcends metrics, as she consistently delivers high-quality entertainment and fosters a supportive community. As a result, we feel she deserves a spot on this list.

You can find Ishii is live on YouTube using this link: https://www.youtube.com/@ishiiislive

3) Kiaraa Gaming (@kiaraagamingYT)

Sakshi Kohli, widely recognized by her gaming pseudonym Kiaraa Gaming, has been making waves in the streaming community following unexpected livestream raids by gaming luminaries like Jonathan Gaming, one of India’s top BGMI players.

While she streams a variety of content, Kiaraa Gaming primarily focuses on Battlegrounds Mobile India, catering to the preferences of her predominantly FPS-savvy audience.

With over 1,500 videos on YouTube and amassing more than 4 million lifetime views, Kiaraa Gaming has established herself as a prominent figure in the gaming scene. While metrics alone don't define one's worth, these numbers underscore her status as one of the most promising female BGMI streamers.

Kiaraa Gaming's livestreams are characterized by their engaging and entertaining nature. Much like her peers, she enjoys playing with her subscribers, often inviting them to join her through team codes and hosting Custom Rooms for communal gameplay experiences.

For those inclined to support her channel, becoming a YouTube member is an option worth considering. Subscribing to her content only demonstrates appreciation for the effort she invests but also unlocks various perks for supporters, enriching the engagement between this female BGMI streamer and her audience.

You can find Kiaraa Gaming on YouTube using this link: https://www.youtube.com/@kiaraagamingYT

4) GLITCHJOD YT (@GLITCHJODYT)

Muskan Sharma, also known as GlitchJod by her fans, is an amazing female BGMI streamer you can consider following. With a little over 16,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel, she can often be seen entertaining her viewers with both competitive and Classic mode games.

Her content also involves grinding in the girls-only competitive custom games. However, that does not mean that you cannot participate in her livestreams. Muskan does play with her subscribers once she is done with her competitive matches. While she is not as regular as the others on this list in terms of her content output, her livestreams are nothing short of entertaining.

Besides streaming on YouTube, GlitchJod can also be seen making a wide array of content for her other social media accounts, primarily Instagram. This is what makes GLITCHJOD YT a worthy pick as one of the best up-and-coming female BGMI streamers you should follow.

You can find GLITCHJOD YT on YouTube using this link: https://www.youtube.com/@GLITCHJODYT

5) Bloom Gaming (@bloomgaming_)

Mahima Sharma, also known as Bloom Gaming, is one of the most disciplined and punctual female BGMI streamers we have come across. She takes her content creation pretty seriously and rarely fails to entertain her viewers.

Her streams are very enjoyable, and you can play with Bloom via team codes. This is a common practice among a lot of female BGMI streamers to increase engagement with their viewers.

Bloom Gaming is also very friendly with her viewers, provided they respect the streamer. Respect goes both ways. Mahima deserves a spot on this list of the best up-and-coming female BGMI streamers, and you would not be disappointed if you devoted your time to her.

You can find Bloom on YouTube through this link: https://www.youtube.com/@bloomgaming

