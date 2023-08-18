Best BGMI YouTubers to follow for becoming a pro (August 2023)

BGMI, with more than 100 million active players, can often become very competitive. Whether it is friendly rivalry or age-old enmity against real enemies, you might need to improve your skills in this popular tactical shooter. Being recognized as a professional in this title among these players can be pretty challenging. You will be viewed as average at best unless you show great aptitude for taking out foes or assisting your squad in escaping difficult situations.

Currently, BGMI's competitive environment is bursting at the seams with prospective eSports competitors. You undoubtedly fall into this category, so let's look at a few Indian streamers who play the game either as professionals or as content producers to assist you in getting better.

The best BGMI YouTubers you should follow in August 2023

BGMI YouTubers can help you learn a lot about the game (Image via Krafton)

Searching for "BGMI" or "Battlegrounds Mobile India" on YouTube, Loco, or Rooter will turn up hundreds, if not thousands, of streamers. Almost anyone can start a live stream because no special equipment is necessary to publish content on these sites.

Here are some suggested broadcasters for Battlegrounds Mobile India that you should consider subscribing to, as they can teach you a lot.

3) LoLzZz Gaming (1.32 million subscribers on YouTube)

In terms of hiring skills, GodLike Esports performs a fantastic job. One of the prime examples is LoLzZz Gaming. He goes by the name Yash Thacker in real life and is a seasoned professional in the industry of making video game content. He has been grinding since the beginning of PUBG Mobile.

LoLzZz Gaming used to utilize an emulator to play PUBG Mobile back then. He has been playing BGMI on his phone while streaming the game ever since this game took over.

He has broken many game records, including the most eliminations in a classic match (40). His achievement is impressive since he typically plays in high-level lobbies with experienced players.

2) Snax Gaming (1.53 million subscribers on YouTube)

Snax is one of the first to make waves as a content creator and professional player in BGMI, whose real name is Raj Verma. He has been regularly posting on YouTube since the beginning of 2019.

Snax played professionally for Team Learn from Past (LeFP) when PUBG Mobile was still around. His gaming has been nothing less than impressive, contributing to his trip taking off over time. His unique DP-28 burst sprays were renowned. He also has a flawless aim in ARs.

You might want to think about watching Snax to improve as a professional player. He often streams on both Loco and YouTube.

1) Jonathan Gaming (5.25 million subscribers on YouTube)

The top Indian BGMI player is undoubtedly GodL Jonathan. He began his professional gaming career in 2019 with Team SkuLL, and as of right now, he is one of GodLike Esports' most valuable assets. Even though he does not stream much, you can learn a lot by watching him when he does. Firstly, seeing him hugely benefits young players due to his uncanny understanding of the game.

You become aware of circumstances where it is best to refrain from conflict and focus on the safe zone. You can also learn the proper way to use throwables. Seeing this gamer eliminate opponents with his god-like aim and steady spraying is fun.

While you can watch these streamers to improve your skills, it is essential to remember that all professionals in this game have practiced for hours to reach where they are today. Spend time on the training grounds to improve your gameplay effectively.