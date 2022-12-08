Ultron's BGMI ID, C3S7 stats, F/D ratio, clan, YouTube income, and more

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was released as the Indian variant of PUBG Mobile in June 2021. Within a year of its release, Battlegrounds Mobile India emerged as the driving force propelling the rise of Esports and gaming in India. The game also helped many youngsters across the country establish themselves as pro players.

Hemanth "Ultron" Sethi is a versatile player and is highly regarded by pundits and critics of the game. He rose through the tiers playing for Team Celtz (before the ban on PUBG Mobile). However, he made a name for himself playing for Team X Spark alongside the likes of Mavi and Scout. He last played in a tournament for Team 8Bit.

Ultron is also a popular gaming YouTuber, often livestreaming the game on his channel. He can be seen playing classic matches with Mavi, Willy, and Novaking. Thousands of viewers flock to watch his streams filled with fun content.

Details about BGMI pro player and YouTuber Ultron that fans should know about

BGMI ID and IGN

BGMI fans searching for Ultron's in-game ID can use the code — 588701128 or his IGN, 8bitUltron, to find his profile. They can then send him popularity gifts and friend requests to play with him and feature in his livestreams.

Seasonal stats and rank

Following the suspension of BGMI, Ultron was released from Team 8Bit and is a free-agent now. The assaulter plays these scrims together with his friends from the Indian gaming community, leaving him with scarce time to play classic matches.

Ultron is currently ranked Diamond I tier in the ongoing (and re-introduced) Cycle 3 Season 7, accumulating 3669 points. He is expected to reach the Ace Dominator tier (the rank where he finished last season).

Ultron has preformed brilliantly in the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7 (Image via Krafton)

The YouTuber has dealt a total damage of 52305.0 and an average damage of 1307.6. He has also managed to maintain an F/D ratio of 7.47 and has outplayed 299 enemies. Ultron's remarkable fragging skills are highlighted in his headshot percentage of 13.4 along with an accuracy percentage of 15.0.

In the re-introduced Cycle 3 Season 7, his best outing came in a match where he gathered 19 finishes, with 3484 damage dealt in the process.

Note: Ultron's Battlegrounds Mobile India stats were considered at the time of writing and will change by the end of the season.

YouTube earnings

Ultron is a popular YouTuber and hence, he earns a great amount from his YouTube channel, which currently has more than 166K subscribers. Till date, the content creator has uploaded 168 BGMI gameplay videos and vlogs to his channel.

Based on stats provided by Social Blade, Hemanth has earned between $12 - $193 from his YouTube channel in the last 30 days. He has also garnered over 48K views on his videos during the same period. However, these stats will improve once the pro player returns to daily livestreaming.

Note: BGMI was blocked by MeitY of the Indian Government under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000. Hence, Indian gamers are urged to avoid playing the banned BR game.

