Ultron’s BGMI ID, stats, K/D ratio, monthly earnings, and more

The rise of BGMI Esports has witnessed the emergence of several players, who have established themselves as recognizable names. Hemanth "Ultron" Sethi is one such player who rose through the ranks and is now considered a popular name in the community.

Ultron is a renowned Esports player who popped up in the scenario with Team Celtz, winning several trophies, but his recent stint with Team X Spark took his popularity to a different level altogether.

However, Ultron is now a free agent after the conclusion of BGIS 2021. Currently, he streams BGMI on YouTube and interacts with his fans on the platform. It remains to be seen which roster ropes in Ultron for future tournaments.

Everything about BGMI player and streamer Ultron

Seasonal Stats

Despite staying busy playing custom matches in scrims and tournaments, Ultron has played several classic Battle Royale matches in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 and as a result, reached the Diamond I tier with 3672 points.

Snippet showing Ultron's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Ultron has played 90 classic matches so far this season and has emerged victorious in 13 of those matches. He also reached the top 10 in 37 matches, accumulating 407 finishes with an F/D Ratio of 4.52. Furthermore, Ultron has dealt average damage of 769.0 and total damage of 69211.5.

His best match of the season has been the one where he accrued 23 most finishes, dealing 2904 damage.

BGMI ID and IGN

The unique identity of every player in Battlegrounds Mobile India is set by their in-game ID. Ultron's unique ID in the game is 588701128. His fans can search for his ID and send him friend requests.

The in-game name (IGN) acts as the moniker by which players are recognized in the gaming community. Ultron's IGN is TXULtron. (TX refers to his previous team - Team X Spark).

Monthly Earnings

Since Ultron is now a free-agent, he does not receive any salary from a Tier 1 team. However, Ultron is a YouTuber as well, and his channel, Ultron Gaming, has over 120K subscribers. According to Social Blade, Ultron has earned between $368 and $5.9K in the last month from YouTube.

