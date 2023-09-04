Upthrust BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2: Invited teams, schedule, format, prize pool, and how to watch 

Upthrust Esports has announced the second season of the BGMI Pro Showdown, which had a total prize pool of ₹12.5 lakh. A total of 32 teams have been invited to this contest. It is scheduled for September 4 to 27, where the competition will be hosted in two phases - the nine-day League Stage and the three-day thrilling Finale.

The organizer has divided these 32 teams into four groups for the initial round, which will take place from September 4 to 20. After that, the top 16 lineups will claim their place in the Grand Finals, scheduled for September 25 to 27 this month. A total of six games have been planned for each match day.

BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2 participants

Here are the 32 invitees who will compete in the League Stage of BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2:

Group A

Team Soul GodLike Esports WSB Gaming Enigma Gaming Hyderabad Hydras Numen Gaming Oneblade Genesis Esports

Group B

Team 8Bit Blind Esports Medal Esports OR Esports Gujarat Tigers Marcos Gaming Big Brother Lucknow Giants

Group C

Team Tamilas Team Psyche Orangutan Gaming Global Esports Velocity Gaming Insane Esports Reckoning Esports One Like

Group D

Revenant Esports Gods Reign Chemin Esports Entity Gaming Gladiators Esports Team XSpark Midwave Esports GenXfm

Prize pool distribution of BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2

Out of the total prize pool of ₹12.5 lakh, ₹5 lakh will be awarded during the League Stage, while the remaining ₹7.5 lakh will be distributed in the Grand Finals.

League Stage prizes

1st Place - ₹2 lakh

2nd Place - ₹1.5 lakh

3rd Place - ₹1 lakh

MVP - ₹50,000

Grand Finals prizes

Champions - ₹3 lakh

Runner-up - ₹1.6 lakh

3rd Place - ₹1.20 lakh

4th Place - ₹70,000

5th Place - ₹50,000

MVP - ₹50,000

When and Where to watch BGMI Pro Showdown Season 2

The entire BGMI event will be broadcast live on Upthrust Esports' YouTube channel and Rooter at 1:00 PM. Each match day of the first week will feature six games across two maps - Erangel and Miramar.

Many of these participants recently contested in the BGMI Masters Series Season 2. Some popular squads like Team Soul, GodLike Esports, Revenant Esports, and Numen Gaming were unable to display their true strength. These squads will look to enhance their performance in this event and return to a great form.

Gladiators Esports, Orangutan Gaming, and Team Velocity were the top three performers in that competition, and will now to continue their journey on the same track. Global Esports and Team Insane also had a fabulous run in their previous BGMI event. Meanwhile, OR Esports, Blind Esports, and Marcos Gaming faltered in the Grand Finals of the Masters Series.