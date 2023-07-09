Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 League Stage: Overall standings, finalists, and more

The League Stage of the Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 is over, with the best 16 squads getting a spot in the Grand Finale. Team Soul emerged as table toppers in this phase with 195 points and 129 kills. Blind and Team XSpark occupied second and third places with 188 and 187 points, respectively. Esportswala and Neumen Gaming impressed everyone with their stunning skills and acquired fifth and sixth seats. Orangutan Gaming had a few poor games but finished eighth.

The last day of the League saw a consistent rise of Gods Reign, propelling them to the 13th spot and ensuring their ticket to the Finale. It was another dreadful tournament for GodLike Esports, as they missed out on a seat in the ultimate stage.

Villager BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 League Day 6 highlights

OR Esports claimed an easy victory in the initial round of Day 6, adding 17 points to their total. Gods Reign, ensuring 13 points for themselves, started positively on the final day of the BGMI Invitational League. Team Soul and Medal also did well and scored 10 and 12 points, respectively.

Top 8 teams of Pro Invitational League Stage (Image via Villager Esports)

Numen Gaming competed wisely throughout the second game, pulling off a 10-kill triumph. Gods Reign had another steady performance as the Robin-led team again came second with 13 points. Global, Gladiators, and Velocity scored only one point each.

Team 8Bit’s brilliant teamwork helped them register a 5-kill Chicken Dinner in the third match. Team WSB and XSpark accumulated 12 and 11 points, respectively, while GodLike managed only six.

Top 16 teams secured their place in the Finals (Image via Villager Esports)

Showcasing their awesome rotation, Orangutan Gaming secured the Chicken Dinner with nine eliminations in the fourth match. Gods Reign continued their astonishing run, taking 19 points and consolidating their lead.

With seven finishes, Medal Esports notched up the fifth game with 17 points. Team XSpark and Velocity Gaming garnered 14 and 13 points respectively. GodLike, yet again, could not make a big impact as they got only four points.

League Stage standings of BGMI Pro Invitational Season 2 (Image via Villager Esports)

Aditya’s six eliminations shouldered Team XSpark to clinch the last encounter of the League Stage with 23 points. Global Esports and Team Aladin plundered 12 and 10 points, respectively.

