Viru's BGMI ID, stats, earnings, and more

The rise in popularity of BGMI esports has resulted in several players who have become international stars and are considered best in their respective game roles. Viren "Viru" Mahipalsingh is a frontline assaulter who has been in the headlines many times due to the insane gun skills that he often showcases in tournaments.

Although he is very young, Viru has posited himself amongst the game's greats. He has time and again silenced his critics with his gameplay. Viru is also a well-known streamer who streams Battlegrounds Mobile India on his YouTube channel.

Everything about BGMI esports player and streamer Viru

1) BGMI ID and IGN

Viru has become one of the most searched players after his transfer from Team X Spark to GodLike Esports. Fans can search for his Unique ID in the game. Viru's ID in Battlegrounds Mobile India is 5302644663.

However, Viru's in-game name (IGN) has made him famous in the gaming community. His IGN is GodLViRU (GodL stands for GodLike Esports).

2) Seasonal stats

Viru appears in various tournaments and scrims playing for GodL that take several hours per day. As a result, he can only play classics for some time. However, in the current Cycle 2 Season 4 in BGMI, he has reached the Ace tier in the ranked TPP Squad mode.

Snippet showing Viru's stats in the ongoing Cycle 2 Season 4 (Image via Krafton)

Viru has played 162 classic matches this season and has emerged victorious in 16 of those matches. Along with teammates, Viru has reached the Top 10 in 96 games. He has managed a total of 139505.1 damage with an average damage of 861.1. Furthermore, he has maintained an F/D Ratio of 4.85 with 786 total finishes to his credit.

However, 17 most finishes and 2801 damage dealt in a single match remains his best performance this season.

3) Monthly earnings

Viru is one of the highest-earning players in the BGMI esports community. Furthermore, he also owns a YouTube channel, Viru, which has more than 126K subscribers and through which he earns a decent amount of money per month.

According to Social Blade, Viru has earned between $387 - $6.2K in the last 30 days from his YouTube channel.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar