What is compensator in BGMI? Complete attachment guide

Initially released in 2021 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, BGMI made a great introduction to the Indian gaming market as it witnessed a meteoric rise in playerbase within a short span. However, a ban on the game in July 2022 resulted in it getting delisted from the digital storefronts for a long time until it was re-released in May 2023. The unban saw millions of gamers across the country flock to their favorite title again.

With thousands joining on a daily basis, the classic match lobbies are getting more competitive. Hence, it becomes important for new users to learn the nitty-gritty of BGMI. They need to learn about attachments like muzzle, foregrip, stock, and scope, which will help them spray down their opponents faster in both close and long-range combats.

Compensator is the most effective muzzle in BGMI for sprays

Three types of muzzles are available in BGMI: compensator, flash hider, and suppressor. Players treading on the classic mode maps can equip these muzzles on their guns for better sprays, which will help them get more eliminations and maintain a better F/D ratio.

As of the current 2.7 update in the game, the compensator is the most effective muzzle that helps in controlling/compensating the vertical and horizontal recoil of a gun. Meanwhile, the suppressor decreases the sound of firing, and the flash hider eliminates the flash during fire.

Most veterans and Battlegrounds Mobile India esports players can be seen equipping the compensator on their guns and hence, they perform better in classic/custom mode matches.

The compensator can be equipped with Assault Rifles (ARs), Sub-Machine Guns (SMGs), Designated Marksman Rifles (DMRs) and Sniper Rifles. While compensators are most useful in ARs and SMGs because of the guns' automatic mode, it is not as effective in single-shot Sniper Rifles.

Players using guns with relatively higher recoil (those with 7.62 mm ammo) can use compensators to obtain the best gaming experience.

What are the other attachments that BGMI players can use?

As mentioned earlier, Krafton has introduced several attachments for players to equip their guns with. Here's a look at all the attachments (except the muzzle) available in Battlegrounds Mobile India:

Foregrip - Angled foregrip, Vertical foregrip, Light grip, Half grip, Ergonomic grip, and Laser sight.

- Angled foregrip, Vertical foregrip, Light grip, Half grip, Ergonomic grip, and Laser sight. Magazine (different for SMGs, ARs, and Sniper Rifles) - Quickdraw magazine, Extended magazine, and Extended quickdraw magazine.

(different for SMGs, ARs, and Sniper Rifles) - Quickdraw magazine, Extended magazine, and Extended quickdraw magazine. Stock - Tactical Stock.

- Tactical Stock. Scope - Red dot, Holographic Sight, 2x scope, 3x scope, 4x scope, 6x scope, 8x scope, and a special Side scope.

However, players must remember that every gun has its unique attachment requirements. They can easily find the attachments in compounds and cities on the classic mode maps. They can also get hold of the required attachments by exchanging Shop Tokens in the shops (added to every classic mode map in the 2.7 update).

To master all the guns, BGMI users can head over to the in-game training ground or play Arena mode matches.