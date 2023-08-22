What is GFX tool pro for BGMI and should you use it?

GFX tool pro for BGMI helps players reduce their frame drop, thereby improving their gaming experience. Battleground Mobile India usually does not need a device with high specifications to run. However, due to the frequent drops in frame rates on some low-end devices, many players try to find GFX tools on the internet to help them run the game smoothly.

Many content creators often suggest the use of a GFX tool pro for BGMI, making beginners think of it as normal practice. However, does using such tools put your account at risk of getting banned? The answer to this will be explored further in this article.

What is GFX tool pro?

GFX tool pro for BGMI is a free utility launcher for games that allow players to customize the game's graphics. Krafton's battle royale title has different FPS settings. However, it only shows the settings compatible with your device. Therefore, gamers with lower-end devices cannot access the higher FPS settings. This third-party application allows you to enable all the FPS levels for a smoother gaming experience.

Is GFX tool pro for BGMI safe to use?

Battlegrounds Mobile India Prohibits players from modifying game data (Image via Krafton)

Tools like GFX modify the original game data directly for smoother gameplay, and Krafton does not allow making such changes. So, the burning question in the community is whether they are safe to use or not. Many gamers who play on low-end devices opt for similar tools, violating the game's rules without knowing it. This, in turn, puts their accounts at risk of being banned.

Third-party applications like GFX tools pro for BGMI allow players to modify the original game file. This is prohibited by the terms of service of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The official support section of Krafton’s BR title states that any illegal changes to the client file date, e.g., removing the grass or changing grass models in the game, can lead to a ban on the user account.

Thus, it will be safe to conclude that using GFX tool pro for BGMI is prohibited, and readers are advised to refrain from using such tools. However, because you need to improve your gaming experience either way for better gameplay, here are some tips to help you with that.

Improving your performance without using any third-party applications

Instead of using GFX tools pro for BGMI, there are a few steps you can take to improve your gaming experience altogether.

Close the background applications: Close all your background applications to improve your RAM usage. This can help you eliminate problems like frame drops and enhance performance.

Reduce the graphic to the lowest setting: If you are using a lower-end device, opt for the lowest graphics settings for the best results.

If you are still facing such issues, you should try to switch to a stable connection and disable auto-updates to increase your storage space. You can also check out other Battlegrounds Mobile India guides.