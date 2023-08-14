How to avoid dying early in BGMI (August 2023)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) offers engaging BR gameplay to the players, and dying early in the game essentially means that you will be missing out on a lot of actions. Yet, surviving until the end of every match can be challenging. Therefore, if winning the game is your primary goal, it's important to remember a few things to avoid early elimination.

If you want to survive Krafton’s BR title for longer, this guide contains everything you need to know. Follow these tips below and get a better ranking in every lobby you enter.

Tips to avoid an early exit from BGMI lobby in August 2023

Use vehicles for travel

Use cars to roam around the map (Image via Krafton)

Using vehicles to travel from one place to another is a crucial tip to follow, especially when you want to avoid dying early. There are different types of vehicles in BGMI. Also, with the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India x Dragon Ball Super event, players will get a new Dragon Ball-themed flying car until the event ends.

Cars not only accelerate your travel, but it also makes it challenging for enemy bullets to track you. Besides, you can also use them to run over enemies, keep up with the shrinking circle after missing it due to battles, and survive longer in the game.

Avoid picking up fights

Avoid picking up unnecessary fights (Image via Krafton)

When two people are fighting in the game, and you have spotted them, it's hard to resist getting free kills. However, don’t take up fights that are not yours unless you are completely sure that you can win them.

In such scenarios, it happens more often to miss your initial shot, leading to the possibility of the enemy's teammates spot and finish you. Even if you could land a headshot and get one kill, you still risk getting spotted by the other gunman, which increases your chances of getting killed.

Avoid the hot drop zones

Avoid hot drop zones (Image via Krafton)

Always avoid the hot drop zones in BGMI. The title has some renowned hot drop zones on each map that force players to engage in gunfights in the first few minutes of the match.

Even if you are an expert, there is no guarantee that you will get out of these gunfights alive. Therefore, avoid such drop zones altogether if you want to stay alive in Battleground Mobile India Matches for long.

These are some tips to help you avoid dying early in BGMI. Follow us for more amazing tips and tricks now.