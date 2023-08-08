How to increase your F/D ratio in BGMI (August 2023)

Excelling in the dynamic Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) battlefield necessitates a blend of abilities and strategies. Increasing the F/D (Finishes/Deaths) ratio is a goal that requires a well-rounded approach. By mastering some of the elements, you can enhance your BGMI performance and in-game statistics.

This article dives into crucial methods that you can include in your gameplay to improve your F/D ratio.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tips to improve your F/D ratio in BGMI

Go for more kills

Survival is critical in BGMI, however, being proactive in seeking out engagements and killing will significantly improve your F/D ratio. This does not imply storming into confrontations without a plan. Adopt a more balanced approach that includes strategic decision-making. Find chances to encounter opponents who are vulnerable or caught off guard.

Look for fights where you have a competitive advantage in terms of placement, equipment, or numbers. Being opportunistic in your battle selection can lead to a greater kill count without taking needless risks.

Aim for accuracy

Accurate aiming is one of the pillars of success in any shooter game, including BGMI. Spend time honing your aim with constant practice. To improve your muscle memory and precision, perform aim training activities in training mode or with third-party apps. Acquire expertise with various weapon types and become familiar with their recoil patterns.

Maintain consistent crosshair placement and controlled bursts of fire during combat. Accurate shooting allows you to secure more kills while preserving ammunition and health.

Prioritize survival

Obtaining kills and staying alive in the game until the end is equally important in BGMI. Prioritize survival by making wise decisions and properly positioning yourself. Choose drop sites that provide a good balance of treasure availability and early interaction. After landing, quickly acquire the necessary equipment while being aware of your surroundings.

Avoid unnecessary conflicts that could jeopardize your existence as the game continues. Engage in a fight only when you have an advantage and a good chance of winning. By surviving longer, you boost your chances of killing and winning, ultimately leading to a superior F/D ratio.

Evaluate and be consistent

Utilize tools such as online tutorials, streams, and instructions made by experienced BGMI players. Observing their strategies and decisions can provide significant insights into good gameplay strategies. Record and analyze your matches to uncover patterns, blunders, and moments of success. Learning from both your wins and defeats can help you advance as a player.

Incorporating these methods into your games necessitates a combination of tactical knowledge, mechanical competence, and adaptability. Remember that consistency is essential; changes will not happen immediately, but with time and determination, you will see growth in your F/D ratio.

Continuously assess your performance, discover areas for improvement, and fine-tune your approach.