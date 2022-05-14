When is BGMI tournament BMPS Season 1 expected to start?

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has played a major role in the upliftment of esports in the country. Till date, every tournament has been met with success as thousands flock to YouTube and LOCO to watch their favorite superstars battle against top players of the nation to emerge as champions.

Having witnessed such a massive response from the audience, Krafton announced the roadmap for BGMI esports for 2022. While the ongoing BMOC has kicked things off for the season, the tournament will culminate in the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1.

The tournament's start is much awaited. However, no official announcement has been made by Krafton yet.

Details regarding the upcoming BGMI esports tournament BMPS Season 1

The Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series Season 1 (BMPS) will have a prize pool of 2 crore INR, which will be the highest prize pool for any esports tournament in the country so far. The tournament is considered the equivalent of the PUBG Mobile Pro Series (PMPL).

Based on the dates mentioned by Liquipedia, BMPS Season 1 is set to commence on May 19 and will continue until June 12. While the tournament will begin with the League Stages, which will run from May 19 until June 5, the finals will be played between June 9 and June 12.

BMOC Round 4 matches for the remaining groups

The invited and qualified BGMI teams in Group A and Group B have already finished playing their matches on May 11 and May 12 respectively. The tournament was halted yesterday due to the release of the new 2.0 update in the game.

However, Group C and Group D are scheduled to play their matches today and tomorrow respectively.

Here's a look at the BGMI esports teams who are yet to play their round 4 matches in BMOC:

Group C

1) Team Insane Esports

2) 7Seas Esports

3) Orange Rock Esports

4) Marcos Gaming

5) Skylightz Gaming

6) Team XSpark

7) Reckoning Esports

8) Team 8Bit

9) Team Walkouts

10) Cractic Esports

11) Team UP50

12) Team Glacier

13) WSF

14) Aslaa Esports

15) Team Currency

16) Bravery Esports

Group D

1) Team Solo Mid

2) Team Celtz

3) FS Esports

4) Chicken Rushers

5) Hyderabad Hydras

6) Team Enigma Forever

7) R Esports

8) Nigma Galaxy

9) Endless

10) Team OPTxRising

11) Team Myst

12) Redemption Crew

13) Team Solitude

14) BurnX Officials

15) ACBC Esports

16) Kinetic Esports

With BMPS' start just a few days away, it remains to be seen how the qualified teams will carry over their performance from BMOC.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan