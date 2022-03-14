When do BMOC 2022 registrations start? Exact date for BGMI users

The massive rise in popularity of BGMI in the last few months has also seen the esports scene of the game get a huge boost. Fans across the country head over to the YouTube channels of the tournament organizers to watch their favorite superstars fight against other teams to win titles.

Although there have been several unofficial tournaments conducted to date, none have witnessed such a huge response as BGIS 2021, which created records in terms of viewership. Following its success, Krafton has already announced the roadmap of Battlegrounds Mobile India's official tournaments for 2022.

According to the announcement video, there are as many as four official tournaments that are scheduled for the calendar year. With BMOC 2022 being the first tournament that is around the corner, the date for the registrations has been announced.

When will the registration for BMOC 2022 begin for BGMI users?

According to a post made on the official Instagram handle of Battlegrounds Mobile India by Krafton, it was officially announced that the registrations for the Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge 2022 are scheduled to commence today.

This has seconded the news given by popular casters and analysts Mazy and Ocean Sharma a few days back. They mentioned that the registrations will be open on March 14, which is today, and will continue till March 27 for BGMI players across the country.

They further added that instead of four players, each team would have to register a minimum of six players. While four players will be playing the matches, two players will be sitting out as substitutes, waiting for any opportunities.

Mazy and Ocean have also added that Krafton will take strict action if players are found hacking during the tournament. They even suggested that players provide their Aadhar card as ID proof.

Upon opening the game, it shows that the registrations are currently ongoing. However, clicking on the tab will take players to the official website, which still shows that the registrations for the tournament will be opening soon.

