When will Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) Grand Finals take place?

The BGIS 2021 is the first official tournament held by Krafton for players of Battlegrounds Mobile India. The hype around the event has been massive since the developers announced it in August 2021.

However, it took a while before the tournament took center stage, with players from all across the country participating.

After the In-game Qualifiers were over, the Online Qualifiers began with 1024 rising teams, who qualified from the previous round. The third round saw 32 invited teams battle the 224 qualified teams to reach the Quarterfinals.

The business end of the tournament began on 2 January when the Quarterfinals began. Great gameplay and a lot more ensued and spiced up the scenario.

24 BGMI esports teams are currently fighting to reserve a spot for themselves in the Grand Finals of the inaugural BGIS.

Everything about Grand Finals of BGIS 2021

The finale is scheduled to be played between 13 January and 16 January. Apart from being crowned the inaugural champion in BGMI esports' history and getting a direct slot in the Grand Finals of the PMGC 2021, a whopping prize money of ₹1 crore awaits the winners. Sixteen sides from the Semifinals will make it through to the Grand Finals.

After the success of BGIS: The Grind, Online Qualifiers, Quarterfinals, and Semifinals, Krafton is expecting a lot more viewers queueing up to watch the Grand Finals on YouTube.The finale of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Which are the 24 teams playing in the Grand Finals of BGIS 2021?

Fourteen invited BGMI esports teams and ten rising teams fought it out in the Semifinals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021. Only the top 16 teams made their way to the Grand Finals after a series of intense matches.

Here's a look at the 16 participating teams in the Grand Finals.

Reckoning Esports R Esports GodLike Esports Tactical Esports Team XO TSM UDOG India Skylightz Gaming The Supari Gang Enigma Gaming Hyderabad Hydras OR Esports 7 Sea Esports Old Hood Esports Team XSpark Revenant Esports

Battlegrounds Mobile India Series Semi-Finals schedule, standings, and more can be found here.

Edited by Ravi Iyer